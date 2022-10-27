Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2023: Shoolini grabs no.1 spot in Physical Sciences, No.2 in Engineering

In yet another landmark achievement, the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2023 has placed Shoolini University in the Number 1 position in Physical Sciences and Number 2 in Engineering in the country. This includes all institutions, both public and private, across India.

These rankings come on the heels of THE World University Rankings 2023 that placed Shoolini University as the overall Number 1 private university in the country. In the latest subject-wise rankings, Shoolini University is in the 201 to 250 band globally in both Engineering and Physical sciences.

Times Higher Education has ranked 1,306 institutions in the Engineering section globally, which includes 60 from India. In Physical Sciences, Shoolini University has been placed in the 201-250 band globally out of 1,307 institutions, which includes 52 institutions from India. The category includes the universities that are leading across the disciplines of Mathematics and Statistics, Physics and Astronomy, Chemistry, Geology, Environment Sciences, and Earth and Marine Sciences. These also include the IITs which had applied for the rankings.

Greeting the faculty and students on this momentous win, Shoolini University Founder and Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla said the university would strive to be among the Top 200 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings next year.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand, while congratulating the staff and students, said the latest subject-wise rankings were remarkable, and more so, considering that this was the debut entry of Shoolini University. "This underlines the quality of teaching, research, and patents at the university," he added.

"It may appear unbelievable, but it's the least expected contestants who regularly do the undoable and achieve the unachievable," said Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla, while quoting the examples of Dhirubhai Ambani and Elon Musk.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

