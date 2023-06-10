Times Music announces its debut into Bhojpuri music with the release of a song sung by Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh

New Delhi (India), June 10: Times Music expands its presence in Bhojpuri music with the launch of the fresh new song ‘Odhani Hata Ke’ by Bhojpuri megastars Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj. Pawan Singh features in the song video alongside famed Bhojpuri actress Shalu Singh.

“Odhani Hata Ke” is a fun song with a groovy melody that will get your feet thumping. The song is already a hit, with over 1 million views in the first 8 hours of its release on YouTube, and it is one of the most listened songs.

Commenting on the launch of new segment Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music said that, Commenting on the launch of a brand-new industry “Times Music is excited to have our Bhojpuri music foray launched at the hands of one of the most epic stars of the Bhojpuri music industry Pawan Singh. We look forward to working together with Bhojpuri artists to create some exciting music.”

Commenting on the release of this song, Pawan Singh said, “I am happy to be associated with Times Music, and I am looking forward to creating many more songs ‘, Odhani Hata Ke’ being the first one to release”.

‘Odhani hata Ke’ is Times Music Bhojpuri’s exclusive release and is available on Times Music’s YouTube channel. You can also enjoy it on all streaming platforms!

Watch it on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lO_kAK8qyk

About Times Music:

Times Music, a subsidiary of The Times of India Group, is one of India’s leading record labels and music publishers.

Times Music is home to an iconic music library that represents Bollywood, Indie, Pop, Rock, Regional, Spiritual & other non-film music genres. All Film music OSTs, including Bollywood and South repertoire, are released under the Junglee Music sub-label. All the cutting-edge, next-generation independent music releases are released under the newly launched sub-label and artist platform- ffs.

Since its inception in 1998, Times Music has been working with a broad array of leading artists and songwriters, domestic and global film studios, and, additionally, a major player in the Punjabi and South-Indian music markets. Times Music has an exclusive global distribution partnership with Speed Records, the leading Punjabi music label.

The company also exclusively represents some of the world’s biggest international music publishers – Warner Chappell Music, Peermusic, Wixen Music, CTM Publishing, and Cloud 9 Music Publishing in India/South Asia.

