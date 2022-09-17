Times Property Baroda Expo is organized by The Times of India

Vadodara, September 17: Times of India has organized The Times Property Baroda Expo 2022 on the 17th and 18th of September. This two-day expo is held at Ball Room, Grand Mercure, Surya Palace, Baroda, from 10am to 8pm.

The most awaited property expo is presented by HDFC Home Loans with some renowned participants. Amongst the participants, a few were Alembic Real Estate, Asopalav Realty, The Auro Group, Aaditya Group, Courtyard Group, Darshanam, Kamaxi Group, Kasper, Kabel Buildcon, Madhuvan Group, Pavilion Heights, Platinum Group, Polaris, Pratham, Raamah Group, Sachin Patel Associates, Samanvay Realty, Samruddhi, Sanjivani Developers, SP Infra, and Vihav.

More than 100 sites will be showcased in this expo which is convenient not only for the higher upper class but for every class of people. With that, HDFC Home loans are going to facilitate loans with a very low rate of interest to the people who were present there. The entry is free for all who are willing to come, and attendees have a chance to win exciting prizes for the same.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor