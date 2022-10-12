Tiska Miss and Mrs India Show 2022 was organised at Crowne Plaza Hotel located in Gurgaon, in which 50 contestants in 3 of its categories participated from all over India. The show was organized by Swati Dixit and Prashant Chaudhary, they said their aim is to promote the contestants and provide them a national and international platform.

Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar appeared as a Celebrity jury member in the show and along with her Prashant Chaudhary, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Ambika Magotra, Anjali Sahni, Payal Singh, Swareena Singh judged the show where all the judges judged them with thier presentation, talent, walk and answers judges selected the winners after long 3 rounds. The same if we talk about the winner of the show, then in the Miss category, Dr Manasa Mariya Augustine became the winner, first runner up was Rishika Mystery and second runner up was Dr Simran Shivhare.

In the second category Mrs Platinum category, Parul S Ghanghas became the winner, first runner up was Dr Nayya Saini, and second runner up was Dr Aishwarya Jadhav. Talking about the same thing in the last category Mrs Gold, Shalini Nair won the title of winner, first runner up was Nisha Tiwari and second runner up was Lopa Mudra Bhattacharya. All these winners paid their thanks to their organisers Prashant Chaudhary and Swati as the organizers of the show, who provided them such a wonderful platform where they were able to showcase their talent and managed to win the title of Tiska Miss and Mrs India Show 2022.

Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit told that the only objective of their show is to promote the contestants and provide them a good platform where they can show their talent and like every time in this season, they also saw that the participants are confident, and at the same time they thank all their jury members who selected all the participants very well, they & their whole team, Thanks to all the sponsors who supported and played an important role in making this show a success. In this show, Kapil Gauri supported himself in the role of show director, who also fulfilled his responsibility in a very good way.

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor