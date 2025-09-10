TN Transport Dept seeks bids for vehicle tracking device installation

Chennai, Sep 10 The Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) manufacturers for the installation of devices in a wide range of commercial and passenger vehicles across Tamil Nadu.

The initiative, issued on September 4, is aligned with the Automotive Industry Standard AIS-140, which mandates real-time tracking and emergency response features to ensure passenger safety.

According to the notification, interested manufacturers must submit applications by October 22. The bids will be opened on the same day at the Transport Commissionerate in Guindy. The process will be governed by the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998, and the corresponding Tender Rules of 2000.

Under the scheme, VLTDs will be mandatory in buses, school buses, stage carriages, All India Tourist Permit vehicles, private service vehicles, maxi cabs, taxis, and goods carriers, including petroleum and water tankers.

Vehicles not covered under permit regulations will remain exempt, though the Transport Department has reserved the right to expand coverage in the future.

The AIS-140 devices are equipped with panic buttons to raise instant alerts in case of emergencies. They will transmit live data to the State’s Command and Control Centre, allowing authorities to monitor movement and ensure swift response during accidents or untoward incidents.

Officials said the move will also improve traffic management and bring greater accountability among transport operators. To participate, manufacturers must hold valid type approval and conformity of production certificates issued by agencies accredited with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). They are also required to establish retrofitment centres in all 38 districts and set up service and support centres in all 12 transport zones.

Additionally, fitment centres must be operational across all 91 Regional Transport Office jurisdictions within 30 days of empanelment. Each empanelled manufacturer must submit a performance guarantee of Rs 25 lakh, along with a bank guarantee of Rs 5 lakh for every service centre.

A registration fee of Rs 25,000 has been fixed for the first device model, while subsequent models will attract a fee of Rs 10,000. The initiative comes in the wake of the Union government’s mandate on VLTDs, introduced as a nationwide safety measure following the Nirbhaya incident.

The Tamil Nadu government has stressed that this is part of its broader effort to strengthen road safety through education, enforcement, engineering, and emergency response.

