Today's Top Drop: BGMI Redeem Codes - July 30, 2025

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 30: KRAFTON India is rolling out yet another set of exciting rewards for its BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) community, highlighting its ongoing focus on player engagement. This latest batch of official redeem codes grants access to exclusive in-game items, from high-end gear to cosmetic upgrades, enhancing both gameplay and personalization in this top-tier online game.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1) DNZBZQ6FSJHVAQ6X
2) DNZCZHDFDDMKDF94
3) DNZDZVBRF6V346C8
4) DNZEZFEJHJM8PCWB
5) DNZFZJMGGX6Q6X3Q
6) DNZGZQFSGWBWSSFC
7) DNZHZR6BSCT6RKUM
8) DNZIZHR4PAXAVBQT
9) DNZJZKKEFTGXWGHR
10) DNZKZC5RXBHT98MN
11) DNZLZUSASVVPBUHU
12) DNZMZ7D6RQAMG93A
13) DNZNZ6ANCMC75FPG
14) DNZOZE59JAXCNK4W
15) DNZPZCUERFPBDXTU
16) DNZQZQGMP6CTS3NQ
17) DNZRZX45R6VGEJR9
18) DNZVZ8U8QH6FGJ5X
19) DNZTZ4XAUWN7AV9J
20) DNZUZDN7UAAPWX3Q
21) DNZBAZ3NQBE5X3VT
22) DNZBBZMCQXXXHC95
23) DNZBCZT7REK6TXKF
24) DNZBDZPUC5984B3W
25) DNZBEZDEBAQMP73K
26) DNZBFZ464NN9CBQN
27) DNZBGZF36CTJU4QU
28) DNZBHZRC673M4D3Q
29) DNZBIZHTFAQ4XCF4
30) DNZBJZ5PAFTUFG4E
31) DNZBKZEBMFQ67WPR
32) DNZBLZ59QHUT8X8J
33) DNZBMZRJHC85AX5S
34) DNZBNZGM5G6V8AAE
35) DNZBOZV4FT775QT9
36) DNZBPZCUX6GR9DMB
37) DNZBQZEMGF7KB8CS
38) DNZBRZUDEMMVQBHH
39) DNZBVZQFAE4Q7UKW
40) DNZBTZDSF55FJGMD
41) DNZBUZUNDKWM4EWH
42) DNZCAZ3NH4XTH3CK
43) DNZCBZQ743P9MS9T
44) DNZCCZJ6FX5GSN4W
45) DNZCDZABJTE7AWQS
46) DNZCEZ4X3W47M7WC
47) DNZCFZNNA7E6RJUN
48) DNZCGZCTRJ5D4RGF
49) DNZCHZEGP6UNVJJT
50) DNZCIZMQS99BU8KN
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
-Step 2: Enter your Character ID
-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
-Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
-A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
-A user cannot redeem a code twice
-Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
-Each user account can redeem only one code per day
-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
-Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted
