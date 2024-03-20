Together Again? Raymond Boss Gautam Singhania Shares Happy Picture with Father Vijaypat Singhania

Raymond boss Gautam Singhania and his father Vijaypat Singhania have reportedly made truce after an ugly public spat which left the senior Singhania homeless. Gautam on Wednesday posted a welcome note for his estranged for his father hinting a reunion of sorts .Earlier, Vijaypat Singhania, in an interview to Business Today, expressed his regrets about handing over his business entirely to the current Managing director, Gautam Singhania.

Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always. pic.twitter.com/c6QOVTNCwo — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) March 20, 2024

Vijaypat Singhania handed over the authority of his company to his son, Gautam Singhania in 2015. Soon after, Gautam Singhania allegedly drove Vijayapat Singhania out of his JK House building in South Mumbai in 2017, according to various reports. Billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania, also recently alleged him of physical abuse. The estranged wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania, 53, has reportedly demanded 75% of his alleged $1.4 billion net worth for herself and her two daughters - Niharika and Nisa — as part of a family settlement after the couple's divorce, according to the Economic Times.Vijaypat Singhania is an 85-year-old businessman and former textile magnate who founded the Raymond Group in 1944, along with his father L K Singhania. The company started out as just a small clothing mill, and is now the world's largest suit garment manufacturer.

Singhania has received several honors throughout his career, and is also the recipient of Padma Bhushan, which is the third highest civilian honour in the country. In 2016, Singhania decided to hand over the company shares to his son Gautam. Earlier, Singhania was torn between splitting the company between his two sons, Madhupati Singhania and Gautam Singhania. However, Madhupati relinquished his assets and his shares in Raymond due to infighting in the family, and severed all ties with the Singhanias. Eventually, Vijaypat transferred 37 percent of Raymond Group to his son Gautam. His grandchildren tried to fight this transfers in court but lost the case.



