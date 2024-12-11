Top 10 Benefits of Turmeric and Honey in Winters

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: Are you among those people who stock up on medicines for colds, flu, and coughs before winter arrives? With the coming of winter, several diseases are expected. In such situations, you can rely on turmeric and honey, which have been promoted by Ayurveda for a long time and have been proven effective by science. According to global health experts, this combination is highly beneficial for overall health.

We all know that some diseases are seasonal. As much as winter is loved by most people, it is also a season when one can become ill easily. The air in winter is cold and humid, and in India especially, the temperature varies a lot. The mornings and evenings are cool with cold winds blowing, and then again, the afternoon heats up with bright sunshine. The fog also carries pollution particles that cause breathing difficulties and build up chances of falling ill.

This reminds us that prevention is always better than cure and many of us adapt by changing diets, wearing warm clothes, and using masks. But is that enough? Probably not! In this blog, we'll discuss two Ayurvedic staples found in every Indian kitchenhoney and turmericwhose medicinal properties are truly remarkable. From treating common colds to soothing sore throats, these two ingredients have long been trusted as effective alternatives to traditional medicines due to their numerous benefits and antibiotic properties.

Incredible Health Benefits of Honey and Turmeric

1. Use of Turmeric and Honey in Cough and Cold

These two herbs work as heat-producing agents in our body thereby alleviating distress arising out of symptoms of cough and cold. Scientifically speaking, the anti-inflammatory property of curcumin in turmeric showed therapeutic benefits in respiratory diseases, namely bronchial asthma. Taking turmeric and forest honey together can offer additional cough relief. However, honey is not to be given to children under one year of age. In children above one year, it is better to consult a doctor before giving a mixture of turmeric and honey.

2. Use of Honey and Turmeric for Heart Health

Some active compounds called curcumin derived from turmeric manifest cardiovascular protection. This compound helps to control levels of cholesterol thereby minimizing the rate or magnitude of heart complications associated with diabetes. The phenolic compounds in honey also contribute to the reduction of the risk of heart disease.

3. Improves Digestion Power

Winters mean wedding seasons and unlimited foods, but what about your digestion after that? According to several surveys and studies, this blend of turmeric and honey can be proved very good for digestion. The mixture helps trigger the digestive enzymes in the stomach, believed to enhance one's digestion power and boost the good bacteria. So if you want to enhance your digestion, don't think twice; take honey and turmeric.

4. Naturally, Boost Immunity

We are in the era of a pandemic like coronavirus and the best medicine that you can give yourself is healthy food. Honey and turmeric both include a high amount of antioxidants. They act against free radicals and viruses within our bodies. Consuming a spoon of honey and turmeric boosts immunity and gives protection from infections and flu.

5. Relief in Joint Pain

During the cold seasons, many complain about joint and muscular pains. The presence of fiber, calcium, phosphorus, etc in these ingredients helps in the strengthening of teeth, hair, and bones. It will clear up any pain in muscles or joints in a few days' intake.

6. Reduces Weight Gain

During winter, we hardly feel like working out and as this is a season when appetite gets higher, we continue munching more. It results in the form of obesity that one might not get in control of easily. Consuming honey along with Pahadi Haldi may rapidly reduce your body weight. Actually, its contained properties are able to accelerate metabolism. Also, it carries a very low glycemic index; quite useful for weight loss.

7. Natural Detoxification

The new awareness of the importance of detox gradually makes many seek some natural remedies in order to be able to detox their body. An excellent, yet simple remedy in this direction implies a mixture of turmeric and himalaya honey in the morning. Unlike chemical alternatives, these ingredients are not only easy on the system but offer a host of ancillary health benefits, making it an ideal start to your day.

8. Skin Protection

For centuries, turmeric and honey have been renowned for their incomparable wound healing, skin brightening, and nourishment abilities. Magic lies in curcumin active compound in turmeric that is scientifically proven to be antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. Mixed, these two create a powerhouse in the treatment of many skin concerns. This is the perfect mixture applied on the face during winter, which fights against dryness, acne, and pimple problems of the skin and brings back its glow. Its dual action provides anti-bacterial effects and inflammation soothing, maintains freshness and brightness of the skin, and makes it resistant to seasonal changes.

9. Improving Brain Function

Honey and turmeric added to milk help in soothing the nervous system of the brain. Curcumin present in turmeric and antioxidants in honey may act to improve memory, attention, and speed of cognitive processing that is influenced by shorter days and cold temperatures during winter. This may also reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease if consumed regularly.

10. Reducing Swelling in the Body

Swelling of fingers and toes is a common problem during winter. These can easily be rid of by adopting some home remedies. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in Pahadi Haldi and honey may also help reduce swelling in tender areas. If you notice swelling around your eyes, then just mix turmeric and honey together to form a paste and apply to the affected area for some relief.

Precaution

Turmeric and honey are natural products with absolutely no known side effects; however, one should take certain precautions. Never drink honey after boiling it. Let it cool a little before adding to anything hot. If you suffer from diabetes or any other problem, it is better to consult your doctor before consumption.

