Top 10 Best Neurosurgeons in India for Spine Surgery and Spine Problems

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla received the most trusted best neurosurgeon of the year 2022 from Central minister Parishottam Rupala and Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey.

August 23: Neurosurgeons are doctors who specialize in operating on the brain and spine. They are one of the most important medical professionals in India. They perform open-brain, spinal, and minimally invasive brain and spine surgeries.

The top 10 neurosurgeons in India for spine surgery include some of the most talented experts in their area of expertise. They are also members of the medical council of India, which means they are licensed to practice. We categorized based on the experience, google ratings, international experience, and personal traits based on patient experience.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, M. Ch (NIMS), iFAANS (USA), FESBSS (USA), FPNS (UCD, USA), FEVNS (UVA, USA), FNSORS (UVA, USA), FMINS (OSU, USA), FPNS (UCD, USA)

Best spine doctor in Guntur, CMD, and Chief Neurosurgeon at Dr. Rao’s Hospital (Neurosurgeon)

21 Years Of Experience with 8000 + minimally invasive Successful Surgeries.

The best neurosurgeon in India is Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla. He finished his M.Ch Neurosurgery in NIMS, Hyderabad, and later moved to the USA. Then, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla went abroad for further training. There he gained training in several subspecialties, including Fellowship in minimally invasive skull base surgery, Ohio, USA; Fellowship in Pediatric neurosurgery, Colorado, USA; Fellowship in Pediatric neurosurgery and minimally invasive neurosurgery, Ohio, USA; Fellowship in Neuro-oncology, Functional and Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Virginia, USA; Fellowship in Endovascular and Cerebrovascular, Virginia, USA. He specialized in every subspecialty of Neurosurgery. His Google rating is 4.9, with 850 plus patients reviewed, the maximum of any neurosurgeon in India.

Dr. Sandeep Vaishya

Neurosurgeon, 22 years of experience Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon

MBBS, MS, M.Ch from AIIMS He is a well-known neurosurgeon in Gurgaon who has been in this field for more than twenty-two years. He has undergone rigorous training and has several years of experience. Also, he is best known for his neurosurgical research work at FAIMER, Pune, and Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

Dr. Rana Patir

24 Years of Experience (30 as Specialist) Leading Neurosurgeon in Delhi. 10000+ Surgeries MBBS, MS, MCh Dr. Patir is ranked among the best spine surgeons in India. He is successful because one of the reasons why he is so successful is because of his experience. The main reasons behind his success include his ability to understand each type of condition and treat it accordingly. He has also specialized in complicated spine surgeries and has come out successfully in many critical cases.

Dr. Nigel P Symss

MBBS, Senior Consultant, 14 years of experience, 2600+ Surgeries Global Hospitals, Chennai MBBS, DNB (Neurosurgery) He is said to be the best neurosurgeon in India. He has successfully treated spine surgeries many times. Moreover, he completed his training at Flinders Medical Centre in Adelaide, where he got trained in complex spinal surgery, neuron navigation, and micro neurosurgery and now has many years of experience under his belt.

Dr. Raghunathan N

Senior Consultant, MBBS, MCh, 16 years of experience MIOT International, Chennai

MBBS, DNB (Neurosurgery). Dr. Raghunathan is a very prominent spine surgeon in Chennai. He has worked in this field for the past sixteen years, one of Chennai’s most experienced spine surgeons. Moreover, he has treated spinal surgeries ranging from simple to complicated ones.

Dr. Paresh K. Doshi

Neurology & Neurosurgery Consultant, MBBS, MS, MCh, 22 years of experience

Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai MBBS, MS, MCh, RN. He has successfully treated spine surgeries such as Spondylolisthesis, Disc Herniation, and other Complex surgeries like deep brain stimulation and epilepsy surgery. His experience and expertise in dealing with back problems have helped him rise to the top. He is well known as a neurosurgeon in Mumbai as he attends many conferences regarding spine conditions.

Dr. Arun Saroha

26 Years of Experience MBBS, MS, MCh Max Healthcare, 8000+ Surgeries Dr. Saroha has been practising as a spine surgeon since 2000. He is the head of Max Healthcare, one of India’s leading spine and orthopedic hospitals. He handled a variety of surgeries, dependent on the patient condition and occurrence. Some of his other experiences include being a consultant in spinal surgery at the city’s biggest hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and being a doctor for more than 15 years with Max Healthcare Hospital.

Dr. Sudhir Tyagi

Neurosurgeon Consultant, MBBS, MS, MCh,26 years of experience Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi MBBS, MS, MCh. His clinical acumen makes him well known as he handles cases like lumbar disc replacement (arthroplasty), Deep brain stimulation (DBS), or brain pacemaker. He also treats spinal surgeries with ease and expertise, making him a prominent name in this field. He has been practising as a consultant spinal surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and became the first doctor to introduce Image Fusion Technology, which helps to find deep brain sections.

Dr. Aditya Gupta

Neurosurgeon Director, MBBS, MCh, Fellowship, 21 years of experience Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon Dr. Gupta is a well-known name in this field. He has successfully treated complicated spine conditions, and his expertise in Neurosurgery, Brain Tumor Surgery, Radiosurgery (Cyberknife, Gamma Knife), Spine Surgery, and Surgery for Epilepsy also.

Dr. Bipin Walia

37 Years of Experience 7000+ Spine Surgeries MBBS, MS, MCh. Max Saket West Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi Dr. Walia has been practising as a spine surgeon for 37 years and is specialized in neurosurgery which has helped him improve the lives of thousands of patients. Moreover, his practice includes treating patients from all walks of life, from rich to poor, young to old. He is also among the best spine surgeons in India.

