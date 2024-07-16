Top 10 Impactful Businesses Transforming the Landscape of 2024

PNN

In 2024, a diverse array of businesses is making a significant impact across various industries, from mobility and hospitality to digital media and nutrition. This article highlights ten standout companies that are innovating, excelling, and setting new standards in their respective fields. Explore how these businesses are transforming their sectors and improving the lives of their customers through exceptional products and services.

RodBez:

RodBez is Bihar's largest mobility platform, offering One Way Taxi and TaxiPool services from "Gaon ki Galion se Patna ki Sadkon tak." We ensure safe, affordable travel from all villages and cities of Bihar to Patna and vice versa.

Every day, lakhs of passengers in Bihar travel one way between cities or from city to village. Due to unorganized taxi services, drivers often return empty, forcing passengers to pay for a round trip. RodBez solves this with its One-Way Taxi service, allowing passengers to save up to 40 per cent on travel costs. Our TaxiPool option pairs two passengers traveling in opposite directions into a single taxi, further reducing costs.

Committed to punctuality, RodBez guarantees timely pickups for railway station and airport trips. If our taxi doesn't reach you on time and you miss your flight or train, we refund 100% of your ticket price (*conditions apply).

Founded on June 10, 2022, by serial entrepreneur Dilkhush Kumar, RodBez leverages his extensive experience in Bihar's transportation sector to provide efficient and economical mobility solutions. Join the RodBez community for budget-friendly, reliable travel across Bihar.

Adil Qadri:

Adil Qadri, founded by Mohamad Adil Asif Malkani, is a premium perfume business known for its high-end, quality scents. Catering to modern lifestyles, Adil Qadri offers a diverse range of attars suitable for both formal and casual occasions. Each scent is meticulously crafted to meet the discerning tastes of its devoted consumers.

Our best seller, "Shanaya," is a fusion of Arabic and French elegance. This captivating fragrance combines the rich allure of amber and Oudh with delicate caramel notes, creating a perfect harmony of East meets West.

Adil Qadri's vision is to become a globally recognized perfume brand, celebrated for exceptional quality and captivating scents. Our mission is to innovate continuously, providing fragrances that evoke emotions and leave a lasting impression. Experience the elegance and quality of Adil Qadri.

JMD POOLS:

We are specialized in making Swimming pools for Schools, Clubs, Hotels, Resorts and Villas. JMD Pools has developed a pool system using European technology with Special features as mentioned below:

* No Pump Room required

* No Balancing Tank required

* No more tiles cracking / leakage problem

* Any shape and Any size

* Zero Piping

* Quick installation

* Soft touch and anti-slip

* Structure using Permanent Shuttering

* High efficiency filtration up to 6 microns

* Low maintenance

* Eco friendly

* 10 Yrs warranty

We are one of the largest swimming pool suppliers in ASIA including Readymade swimming pool, Permanent Shuttering, PVC Liner, Panel Filter, Glass Mosaics, Porcelain Mosaics and other swimming pool accessories.

Hunt Digital Media:

Founded on Oct 01, 2016, led by Wasim Khan, Hunt Digital Media is a leader in digital advertising, headquartered in Mumbai, the company expertise in advance Call-based-Lead generation solution, Performance agency solution & Fraud detection for businesses working as B2C under B2B or vice versa. Hunt Digital employed advance analytics tools to track performance metrics, derive actionable insights and continuously optimize digital campaigns for maximum ROI. Hunt Digital, understand that every business is unique so adopting innovative technology and strategies in the digital landscape, also comprises industry veterans with a proven track record of delivering results-driven digital solution.

Car-washer.in:

Car-washer.in is an on-demand application that offers a convenient solution for busy car owners seeking an instant, professional, and environmentally-friendly dry car wash. This enables you to allocate your time to more meaningful pursuits.

You can easily request our service through your mobile device. Additionally, you have the flexibility to schedule a time that aligns with your specific needs and daily agenda.

By choosing our services, you don't only get a clean car but also contribute to minimizing the environmental footprint. Each wash we perform saves approximately 350 Liters of water for our planet.

Jobs99.net:

Jobs99.net is revolutionizing India's government job market by offering comprehensive, free information. We provide updates on job vacancies, exam results, admit cards, and more for all states, including Uttar Pradesh govt jobs, Maharashtra, and all other states.

At Jobs99.net, our mission is to bridge the information gap for Indian job seekers. Through real-time notifications and a personalized dashboard, we ensure hassle-free access to essential updates.

Beyond being an information hub, Jobs99.net is a vital tool for candidates. Our unique approach delivers timely, accurate information, benefiting job seekers and educational institutions alike.

"We understand the critical need for accurate information in today's competitive job market and strive to make government job opportunities like Uttar Pradesh govt jobs accessible to all," says Jobs99.net's founder. Visit us every day for updated central and state government jobs. Visit: https://jobs99.net/

Explore our features at Jobs99.net, where each visit reflects our commitment to enhancing the job search experience. Visit today and take the first step toward your dream government job!

About Jobs99.net; Jobs99.net is India's leading online platform, dedicated to providing timely updates on government job vacancies, exam results, and admit card releases. With millions of users nationwide, we assist job seekers in securing employment in the public sector. For daily updates on central and state government jobs, Visit: https://jobs99.net/

Greenex Nutrition (GXN):

Founded and managed under the guidance of its managing director Sandeep Singh, Devender Singh, and Ravinder Kumar, Greenex Nutrition (GXN) has been a frontrunner in the nutraceutical industry since its establishment on 4 July 2014. Owned by Bukalo India Pvt Ltd, GXN is headquartered in IMT Manesar, Gurugram, and operates with a commitment to international standards in product formulation, ensuring both effectiveness and safety for consumers.

GXN specializes in nutraceuticals that promote health and well-being, formulated with premium ingredients renowned for their quality and efficacy. Notably, GXN products are celebrated for their high protein content, catering extensively to fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals across India.

The brand's dedication to excellence is underscored by its stringent authentication processes, including quality verifications such as HACCP, ISO, and GMP certifications. These certifications guarantee that every product meets the highest standards of safety and reliability.

With distributors strategically located nationwide, GXN ensures widespread availability and accessibility of its products, enabling customers to easily integrate them into their health and fitness routines.

Whether you are striving to enhance your fitness regime or improve overall health, GXN remains committed to delivering innovative, results-driven solutions tailored to diverse consumer needs. For more information on GXN and its comprehensive product range, please visit their official website at www.gogxn.com.

Denzour Nutrition:

Denzour Nutrition isn't just another supplement brand throwing protein powder into the mix. They offer high-quality supplements designed to help you achieve your fitness goals. By using only the finest ingredients and rigorously testing their products, Denzour ensures effectiveness. Unlike some brands that rely on empty promises, Denzour utilizes science to create powerful blends that target specific needs within your body. Furthermore, Denzour prioritizes transparency, so you know exactly what you're putting in your body.

But that's not all! Denzour goes beyond simply being effective. They understand that healthy choices shouldn't be a chore. That's why they offer delicious and unique Flavors like Shahi Kheer, Pista Kulfi, and Mango Blast, making staying on track enjoyable. Denzour also provides convenient formats like single-serving sachets for on-the-go convenience.

And the best part? Denzour is constantly innovating, developing new products to keep you ahead of the curve. Because they are the manufacturer of their own products, Denzour is able to cut out the middleman and offer their high-quality supplements at affordable prices. With their unwavering focus on quality, science-backed formulas, and transparency, Denzour Nutrition is more than just a brand - they're your dedicated partner on your fitness journey.

Imity Travels:

Founded by Prity Pathak, Imity Travels believes that travel is more than just visiting new placesit's about creating unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories. As a premier travel company, we specialize in curating unique, personalized journeys tailored to the diverse interests and needs of our clients. Whether you seek the thrill of adventure, the serenity of a secluded getaway, or the cultural immersion of exploring new destinations, we've got you covered.

Our mission is to transform your travel dreams into reality by offering exceptional service, expert guidance, and customized itineraries that exceed your expectations. With expertise in custom travel planning, luxury travel, adventure travel, cultural tours, family vacations, and corporate travel, we ensure each trip is seamless, stress-free, and extraordinary. Our team's extensive knowledge, personalized service, 24/7 support, and commitment to sustainable travel make us the perfect partner for your journeys.

At Imity Travels, we promise to deliver exceptional travel experiences as unique as you are. Start your adventure today by contacting us to plan your next great journey. Let us take you where you've always dreamed of going, with the quality and care you deserve.

Hotel G.R. International:

Hotel G.R. International stands as a beacon of luxury and comfort in the heart of the city. Tailored for discerning travellers, our hotel offers a perfect blend of modern amenities and personalized service, ensuring every guest enjoys a seamless and memorable experience.

Founded with a vision to create a sanctuary for travellers seeking a home away from home, Hotel G.R. International has continuously strived to provide unparalleled hospitality. Our dedication to excellence has earned us a reputation as one of the premier hotels in the region.

Our mission is to deliver an outstanding guest experience through a harmonious blend of comfort, style, and superior service. At Hotel G.R. International, we are committed to making each guest feel valued and special, offering bespoke services tailored to individual needs.

Experience the pinnacle of hospitality at Hotel G.R. International, where your comfort and satisfaction are our top priorities.

