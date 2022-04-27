Top 10 Most Dynamic Entrepreneurs in 2021-22 by The Indian Alert

Steve Jobs was likely one of the world's most determined and motivated entrepreneurs. While many believe his relentless pursuit of perfection drove him to complete tasks, his major motivation was his desire to leave something lasting. To be a great entrepreneur, you need more than simply an idea; you also need pure enthusiasm, diligence, and hard work to accomplish your objectives. The Indian Alert powered by Digisharks Communications has compiled a list of the top ten dynamic entrepreneurs to watch in 2021-22 who have earned success through their dedication and passion.

1. Divij Bajaj- CEO & Founder of Power Gummies: It's impossible to discuss influential entrepreneurs in our nation without mentioning Divij Bajaj, the Gummy Man of India.

Divij Founded Power Gummies- that offers your hair and nails the care they deserve, in 2018, when he was only 23 years old. The gummies are packed perfectly to retain the nutritional content intact that have taken the country by storm, becoming the third best-selling product on Amazon Launchpad.

Divij is inspiring new and aspiring entrepreneurs across the country with his brand, which stands out for its goal of making people happy and confident about themselves via simple nutrition.

2. Major Jasdeep Singh, MRICS- Founder & CEO Skylark Facility Management Pvt. Ltd: Much celebrated Corporate Moghul, Major Jasdeep Singh (Retd), MRICS with his vast experience has founded a Facility Management company in partnership with the Skylark Group. Major was felicitated with the Times Excellence Award 2021 for his individual contribution to the Facility and Property Management industry. He says, "I always focus on 03 most important core values of being positive under any situation, reflecting humility at all times and exhibiting flexibility to execute any job with utmost accuracy. As one of the top business mover in the industry, Major believes that effective communication & fit for purpose business strategy is the key to proficient management of complex business situations and industry related challenges.

3. Paras Sharma CEO, VELLINTON Healthcare: An astute, Achievement-Driven Global Pharmaceuticals Business leader, with 24 Plus years of extensive leadership experience in managing profit center operations with impressive success in Sales, Marketing & Business Development of Pharmaceuticals and focus on accomplishing top-line, bottom-line profitability.

Aged 45 Years - Paras is qualified as BSC Industrial Chem, MBA International Business. Widely traveled in over 70 countries, done Businesses in 120 Countries, establishing pharmaceuticals business from scratch across Africa, Asia & Latin/Central Americas by leading high-performance teams.

4. Yukti Kapoor Mehandiratta- Founder CEO of SBY Academy, Certified Leadership & Etiquette Coach: Yukti is a seasoned Leadership Coach on a quest to transform leaders and make every organization a great place to work.

SBY Academy is India's leading training & coaching platform, determined to free people from becoming a victim of poor leadership. Their flagship program on Spiritual Leadership helps leaders to connect with self and establish meaningful connections with others, resulting in profitable enterprises.

Yukti Kapoor Mehandiratta is one of the few who has the courage to break the status-quo by letting go of her cushy banking job to follow her heart and leave a legacy of great leaders behind.

She has been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Mumbai Woman Leadership Award 2021, Top 10 Women Startup CEOs 2020, National Women Excellence Award 2018, among others.

5. Prasad Tataverty, Founder & Director- Renascence Talent Solutions: Prasad Tataverty is the Founder & Director of Renascence Talent, offering executive search, sales leadership hiring solutions & products AIML talent & the sales talent. They work for clients in 13 countries & helps them hire top leadership & sales talent globally. His passion for talent had brought him many awards/accolades like Men Leaders to Look up to in 2021, Top 10 Recruitment Leaders 2021, Top 10 Inspiring Business Leaders Making Difference in 2021 & more.He strongly believes that giving back to the society is a great way to know the people. He spends lot of time in counselling students on career options.

6. Naina Krishna Murthy- Founder & Managing Partner of K Law: Naina Krishna Murthy, one of India's most formidable legal advisors, has more than 26 years of expertise, and specializes in corporate and commercial law.

She is on the Board of several organizations, including Universal Business School, Bajaj Energy and IndoStar Capital Finance. She has co-chaired the Infosys Grievance Redressal Board, has been appointed as the external Ombudsman of SB Energy (a Softbank company) and has served as a Director of various companies including National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

She has garnered accolades such as Top Managing Partner and Top Individual Lawyer by Forbes India Legal Powerlist 2021, amongst others.

7. Darshan Sankhala, Founder ROLBOL Community: Darshan Sankhala, young and vibrant leader and already a millionaire at the age of 32! He is the chairman of the Raamapeer Industrial Corporation &Raamapeer Industries, director of the Raamapeer Studios and founder of ROLBOL Community.

In a short span of time, he has created unmatched goodwill for Raamapeer Studios' and has already produced songs with legendary singers of Bollywood, and coming with two feature films. He is also establishing his newest project - The ROLBOL Community - Rest of Life, Best of Life; through which he seeks to bring motivational value across the globe.

8. Vibhu Agarwal- Founder & CEO of ULLU: A sovereign of Steel Manufacturing, Vibhu Agarwal entered the OTT Space in 2018 and launched an unconventional OTT App, ULLU.

With an entrepreneurial journey of more than 27 years in diverse industries, Vibhu is touted to be a man of excellence in every business vertical. With his unmatched dedication and business acumen, Vibhu Agarwal continues to make leaps in the entertainment industry.

He is now set to enter the broadcasting space with a new Hindi General Entertainment channel, the name of which will be revealed soon. "Our goal is to provide entertainment to every Indian household in the country that appreciates and understands Hindi," says Vibhu Agarwal.

9. Suanjana Biswas, Managing Director- Grey & White Consultants Pvt. Ltd: Suanjana Biswas is the MD of Grey & White HR Consultants. Her client network from previous experiences helped her build an august portfolio for Grey and White but most importantly it strengthened her abilities of assessing professionals holistically. In Grey and White their focus had been client servicing and delivering to their commitment of right resourcing. Their aim has been to grow organizations by building careers.

Today they are growing extensively, spreading their wings across many geographies apart from India/SAARC, Middle East, Africa and Latin America where their expertise had been established already. Apart from the regular tech platforms that they use for assessing and delivering their services, they are also conceptualizing value added tech platform for their peers in client organizations.

Sunanjana still consider herself as an aspiring professional because "many dreams left to be turned into reality"

10. Sheeshram Yadav, Managing Director, TimesPro Consulting: Sheeshram Yadav is the Founder and Managing Director of TimesPro Consulting LLP, a towering Gurugram-based real estate consultancy and advisory firm. He has over 17+ Years of experience in the real estate and finance industry. His expertise lies in team management, business development plans, and client relations. He has been credited for fostering clarity, solving problems and lining teams toward a common vision and goal.

Before his stint at TimesPro Consulting for more than eight years, Sheeshram Yadav also worked with HDFC Bank, Yes Bank & ICICI Bank.

