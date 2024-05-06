Top 10 outstanding leaders to follow in 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: In the ever-evolving landscape of leadership, individuals emerge who inspire, innovate, and drive change across various domains. In 2024, amidst global challenges and opportunities, a diverse array of leaders stands out for their exceptional vision, resilience, and impact. From technology titans reshaping industries to social activists championing equality, these individuals offer guidance, inspiration, and a roadmap for navigating the complexities of our world.

Focusing on diverse areas such as art, technology, tarot card reading, architecture and more, here are ten outstanding leaders who are making waves and are worth following in 2024:

1) Jay Arora

Jay Arora is an entrepreneur, film director and investor, best known as the CEO of ARP Group, a multinational media production company with a passion for transportive storytelling across films, television, digital media and virtual reality.

Established in 2012, ARP Group has worked with governments and corporations on various national and international campaigns. The company is headquartered in New York, USA and New Delhi, India. ARP Group has been featured in international film festivals such as Tribeca Film Festival (TFF), New York Film Festival (NYFF) and New York Television Festival (NYTVF).

Jay Arora, CEO of ARP Group, has been an integral part of New York City's digital entertainment ecosystem. ARP Group is 'Made in NY', an incentive program and marketing campaign of the City of New York Mayor's Office of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting. The company, under his leadership, is investing in emerging technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, 3D Motion Pictures and Artificial Intelligence. Jay Arora is an alumnus of State University of New York.

https://thearpgroup.com/

2) Vishnu Prassad

Scientist Vishnu Prassad Shaping Tomorrow's World Today! From one research unit in 2018, his brand VPRC has grown into a colossal company with 19 cutting-edge R&D divisions in Aerospace, Agriculture, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Defence, Education, Fuels & Energy, Genetics, IIoT, Material Science, Meditronics, Solar, Robotics & much more. The recent launch of an Advanced water Purification system at IIT Madras offers a revolutionary solution to water scarcity that serves as a threat to humankind. His Brand VPRC's upcoming commercialization of Sustainable Leather, Bio-fertilizers and e-steel is likely to redefine industries, paving the way for a greener future. It is preparing to push boundaries in its R&D projects. These include education technologies and the development of artificial lungs. 2024 going to be pivotal year for VPRC

https://www.linkedin.com/in/r-vishnu-prassad

3) Aditya Nair

Aditya Nair is a highly acclaimed & influential Celebrity Tarot Card Reader, specializing in Reiki Healing, Theta Healing & Wealth DNA Activation Healing. His profound knowledge & expertise have had a transformative impact on the lives of numerous individuals by bringing positive changes.

Prior to becoming a spiritual healer, he has dedicated 11+ years to the skill development sector, passionately working to empower youth through skill training and livelihood opportunities.

Since 2019, he has extended his healing services to over 5600+ clients world-wide, successfully aiding in the recovery from severe depression & life-threatening illnesses such as Covid-19, cancer, paralysis etc. His unwavering commitment to enriching lives has garnered him prestigious accolades, including recognition from the Governor of Maharashtra and renowned Bollywood celebs.

Aditya stands as one of the pre-eminent tarot card readers, having provided healing guidance to more than 40 television celebrities.

https://www.instagram.com/aditya_tarottastic?igsh=MTlxZDA3aGx6Y3F6OA==

4) Monica Uberoi

In the world of architecture and design Monica Uberoi stands out as a beacon of positivity in progressive sustainable design. This charming Gold medallist architect is a member of the Indian Council of Architecture and has a rich experience of 27 years. She has worked with top architects on prestigious projects like The Naval Academy, Max Hospitals, Welham School, and PGI Chandigarh, to name a few.

Monica infuses every project with passion and expertise. She is the principal architect at SPACES and leads a team of seasoned professionals who execute projects using sustainable design practices and eco-friendly materials. Monica has featured across many National journals like the Forbes India, Business Today, Design Plus and has won numerous awards like "Pride of Nation", "Top Architect in Delhi", "Best Interior Design firm in Delhi" amongst many others.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Monica is a mentor and guide to aspiring architects and designers. As a role model to many Monica Uberoi continues to shape the future of design industry crafting each space at a time.

www.spacesindia.co.in/

5) Maneesh Verma

Maneesh Verma is a renowned first-generation entrepreneur from Uttar Pradesh who owns multiple business verticals- hospitality & wellness, entertainment & production, and food processing. He is the owner & founder of the popular Dream World Resort and Dream World Amusement Park in Lucknow. He is a Director of Ohmax Dreamworld which is India's largest Indoor theme park. He has also launched Dreamworld Water Adventure project at 2 locations of Bihar i.e. Amwaman & Digha.

Mr. Verma has accompanied the honourable President, Vice President, and Chief Ministers in many business delegations to various countries such as Estonia, Croatia, Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Currently he is planning to open a wellness resort in Estonia. He is the Director of IAAPI and has received several prestigious awards for his achievements.

https://ohmaxdreamworld.com/

6) Dr Dinesh Gupta

Dr Dinesh Gupta, also known as the "Bagman of India" a title given to him by prestigious "FORBES" magazine is truly justifying as he saved trillions of plastic bags from the planet by making more than 200 million eco-friendly, sustainable cotton bags. He is an aspiring & visionary entrepreneur who started his venture 'Sekawati Impex'- who are the largest producers of eco-friendly bags and making our planet free from single use plastic bags and his wife Pramila Gupta along with children Anshul, Kajal and Damini Gupta are playing a big role

Dr Gupta has been honoured by several leading media houses, social and government organisations including CNBCTV18, Zee Business, The Economic Times, etc his outstanding contribution to save our planet.

Apart from saving environment, they are doing women empowerment by giving jobs to thousands of women who work from home and this was a boon for them during covid time.

https://www.sekawatibags.com/

7) Krishna Jadhav

As we unveil the 'Top 10 Outstanding Leaders to Follow in 2024', it's impossible to overlook the dynamic Krishna Jadhav. His strategic foresight in harnessing AI, cloud computing, and Web3 technologies propels the organization into the limelight of digital transformation. Krishna is not merely adapting to change; he is the architect of it, pioneering a digital metamorphosis that champions sustainability, inclusivity, and ethical tech advancements. At the helm of Tech Mahindra, he orchestrates a symphony of cutting-edge solutions, driving the company to the forefront of the FinTech revolution and beyond. His expertise is expansive, from cloud architecture that offers agility and scalability to leveraging AI for personalized financial services that augment every aspect of customer interaction. "Krishna is truly a Vanguard of Digital Innovation"

https://www.linkedin.com/in/krishnajadhav?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_app/

8) Rohan Shah

Rohan Shah is an Indian athlete and entrepreneur. He is a TEDx speaker and inspiring Athlete, who has 9 international medals to his credit, some of which include 2 silver medals in Thailand (2019), 2 Gold medals in Ukraine (2020), 2 Bronze medals in Kyrgyzstan (2022) and 1 Gold medal in Nepal (2023). 2 Silver Medals in Hyderabad, India (2023).

He is also a launch director consultant of BNI Bilaspur South.

Today, he is one of the high-performing and driven sports talents with a success story both in the world of sports and business.

https://www.rohanshah.co.in/

9) Ranjit Kaur

Architecture and Interior Design is an art and technique of designing and building, distinguished from the skills associated with construction and it plays a significant role in creating comfortable living or working environments. It is both the process and the product of sketching, conceiving, planning, designing, and constructing buildings or other structures.

Mrs. Ranjit Kaur- Director of Design Concept Next Pvt Ltd, heads the creative team of Concept Next.

Having begun their professional innings in 2003 by starting from scratch. Concept Next has managed to mark out a niche area for their company in the realm of architecture and interior designing of villas, residences, bungalows and offices.

Concept Next is involved in commercial and residential turnkey projects. It's a firm that offers an entire range of luxury interior solution from design to build, to client Pan India.

It's an award-winning firm having received Business Sphere Group Award in 2021, International Excellence Awards in 2022, India's Most Prominent Architect & Design award in 2023, The International Business Award 2024 in this Year.

www.conceptnext.org/

10) Poonam Raj

The visionary behind the 'Musical Aura' band, is renowned for its fusion of dance and music addressing patriotism and social issues. A luminary in the music industry, Poonam Raj is a singer, writer, and anchor, who has done over many stage shows worldwide. Poonam Raj is the voice behind numerous popular devotional songs and worked with legendaries like Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, and more. She worked with esteemed labels including T-Series, Venus, Times Music, and more. She is a proud student of Padma Shri Ravindra Jain and maintains her tie-up with RJ Group. Poonam Raj's dedication to musical excellence and social impact solidifies her as a revered figure in the world of music.

https://poonamraj.com/

