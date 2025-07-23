Top 10 Tending Books to Read in 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: We're already halfway through 2025, and if you haven't updated your reading list yet, now is the perfect time. With so many incredible books released this yearfrom bold new voices to seasoned authors delivering their best workit's easy to feel overwhelmed. That's why we've handpicked the Top 10 Must-Read Books of 2025 (So Far) that are making waves across genres. Whether you're into powerful fiction, eye-opening non-fiction, or books that spark personal or professional growth, these titles deserve a spot on your bookshelf before the year slips away.

The Octagon of Scaling Mantras by Dr. Palto Datta and Assad Irfan Shamsi

A reflective and empowering guide, The Octagon of Scaling Mantras explores the depth of human passion and the journey toward self-discovery through eight powerful principles. With gentle insight and thought-provoking clarity, the authors unravel the subtle elements that drive or distract us from our true potential. This book serves as a mirror, helping readers recognize unseen aspects of their lives that may hinder fulfillment, while offering practical wisdom to realign with purpose. Blending personal introspection with universal truths, it becomes a compelling companion for anyone seeking meaning, motivation, and inner clarity. A transformative read that inspires you to look within and awaken the passion that fuels a truly fulfilled life.

Mysterious Soul's Inside in the Industry by Sidra Roy VP

A chilling mystery unfolds on an ominous highway, where unexplained deaths, eerie revelations, and cryptic characters collide. Blending supernatural suspense with detective grit, the story follows a high-stakes investigation filled with curious turns, hidden motives, and secrets revealed under moonlight. A mix of adventure, thrill, and psychological depth, this book keeps readers questioning every clue and twist. A gripping page-turner for fans of mysterious plots and dark narratives driven by an imaginative storyteller with a flair for thrill.

Shristi: Creation by Swapna Das

The third book from the author is a modest attempt to appreciate and understand the different manifestations of creation. The book is a compilation of short stories and verse and the central theme in the book is the concept of creation and the Creator. The book has been cleverly crafted to give the reader the opportunity to reflect and marvel about universal plan. Shristi will take the book lover on a journey of discovery and devoutness, it is not a religious text but a book about the general appeal of design. The Omnipresent is uniquely mirrored in the book. Imagery and simplicity of language are important for the author to deliver an important message. Whilst writing Shristi, Swapna was humbled by the experience of spirituality and introspection.

Shri Krishna Parabrahmanye Namah by Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala

The basis for writing the Shri Krishna Mahabharata in Telugu is the Mahakavyam based on the Srimadandhra Mahabharata. It was written from 23/06/2023. In this, every shruti of the 5 verses is merged with the words of Shri Krishna. I am writing Drona Parva among the 18 parvas of the Mahabharata. The main purpose of this book is to provide an opportunity to remember Shri Krishna while listening to the Mahabharata. In this book, Bhagavad Gita is written in the form of a song and Vishnu Sahasranamam is also written in the form of a song. Previously, Sri Rama Ramayana was written, and now I am writing Sri Krishna Mahabharata.

Scam the Scammers by David Soh Poh Huat

Scam the Scammers is a powerful wake-up call to a world silently suffering from an unchecked epidemic scams. Just like a virus, the 'scam mentality' lives within us, fueled by greed, ego, and a lack of ethics. This book explores how our actions, if left unchecked, can harm not only innocent victims but also return with karmic consequences, affecting our families and future generations. With real-life examples and urgent reflection, it urges individuals, businesses, and governments to treat scams with the same global seriousness as climate change or pandemics. It's time to act as one world before the virus spreads further.

Darpan: Laghu Kathaye Samaaj ka Yatharth Pratibimb by Surendra Mishra

This book is a powerful collection of short stories that unflinchingly reflect the harsh truths of our society. With keen sensitivity and sharp observation, Mishra exposes the deep-rooted injustices faced by the marginalizedbe it in workplaces, social structures, or generational mindsets. Each story serves as a mirror to the fractured realities of our times, making this book a compelling and thought-provoking read for anyone who seeks literature with social consciousness.

Welcome to My World by David Soh Poh Huat

Welcome to My World is a heartfelt and enlightening journey into the often-overlooked realm of dementia. Drawing from personal experience, Dr. David Soh Poh Huat offers a compassionate guide for families, caregivers, and communities navigating the emotional and practical challenges of the condition. Rather than viewing dementia as the end, the book encourages us to enter the "new world" of those affected with love, patience, and understanding. With accessible language and powerful insights, it emphasizes that empathy, not stigma, is the key. This is more than a book, it's an invitation to walk alongside, support, and truly see those living with dementia.

Parenting with a Smile

Parenting with a Smile is a joyful, practical guide for all parentswhether you follow unschooling, homeschooling, or traditional schooling. It introduces Playfull Parenting and Playfull Living to nurture curiosity, creativity, and deeper connections. The book's unique C12 framework highlights twelve essential qualities like Confidence, Compassion, and Creativity, supporting holistic growth for both children and parents. Instead of rigid rules, it encourages co-learning and mindful engagement. This empowering book helps families build a harmonious, loving environment filled with laughter and learning. With tools and inspiration, it supports conscious choices that foster lifelong joy, meaningful growth, and a stronger parent-child bond.

Road to Business Excellence by Shrikant N Pangarkar

This book is a practical and insightful guide tailored for SME leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs. Drawing from decades of rich experience across engineering and management domains, the author distills key principles to help businesses avoid common pitfalls and build a strong foundation for sustainable growth. The book's strength lies in its concise yet impactful focus on leadership, people management, and operational clarity. Ideal for those navigating the challenging world of small and medium enterprises, it serves as a trusted companion on the journey towards lasting business success.

Nature Gifts of the Soursop Leaves by David Soh Poh Huat

Nature Gifts of the Soursop Leaves is the first book of its kind to explore the healing potential of soursop leaves and fruits. Inspired by a personal journey when the author's sister, during her cancer relapse, found hope in soursop tea alongside chemotherapy this book shares real-life testimonies, scientific curiosity, and a growing community of believers. With over 43,000 members in the author's Facebook group, it reflects a rising global interest in natural remedies. Aimed at raising awareness, correcting misinformation, and encouraging proper research, this book is a heartfelt call to recognize soursop as a potential, credible alternative in chronic illness care.

