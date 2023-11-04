Top 8 Prominent Indian Personalities Who Inspired The World Ft INKZOID

New Delhi (India), November 4: The top 8 prominent indian personalities who inspired the world are Usha Kiran Moodgal, Mayaa SH, Tushar Kiran Moodgal, A C Arshith, Payal Chowdhury, Eliyas Johnjoseph, Manisha Jaiswal and Abhishek Haridasan along with this team INKZOID FOUNDATION and the founder, Durlav Sarkar appreciates their hardwork, dedication and creativity for their amazing contribution in their respective fields and inspiring the world.

• Usha Kiran Moodgal

Usha Kiran Moodgal originating from Delhi, is a distinguished Hindi poetess, researcher, and dancer, earning acclaim on both national and international fronts. She is the International Ambassador at Dawn Research and Development Council.

A life enriched by literature and dance, Moodgal recieved the “Bharat Shree National Award” and the “Honorary Gold Medal Award by DRDC Global” for her unswerving literary contributions. Notably, her book “Kavya Tulika” secured the “Sahitya Sthambh Puraskar 2023” and “Sahika India International Award” for “Best Poetry Book of the Year.”

Usha Kiran made multiple world records with her poem “शक्ति” (“Shakti” meaning power) and made it to the Inkzoid and Glorious book of records. Acknowledgments encompass the “Maharshi Valmiki Bharatiya Gaurav Samman 2023,” “Tagore Ratna Samman,” “Nazrul Sahitya Samman Laureate Award,” and the “Ishwar Chand Vidya Sagar Iconic Achievers Award.”

International laurels include the “Asian Excellence Award 2023,” Jane Austen Platinum Book Award, and the “MBR Global Excellence Award.”

Connect her on Instagram, @ushakirankavyanjali. Her works feature in many media platforms, including gracing covers of magazines like Lidue and the Eagle Eye.

• Mayaa SH

Mayaa SH also known as Mayaa Devi, Mayaa Tai, Mayaa Di, Mayaa Audio SH, Pushpa ‘The Fire’ , Padma Of The East, Lady Robin Hood, Female Karl Marx, MS Dhoni Of Writing , Female Chulbul Pandey and Lady Gandhi is a known name in Contemporary Literature .She is a Multi-National and State Award Winner, a ten times a World Record Holder, An Artist, a Podcaster, a Record Chart Topping International Fastest Anthology Co-Authoress and has been chosen as number 1 The Modern Literary Stars Of India, 2022 by Cherry Book Awards for making valuable contribution to Contemporary Indian Literature.

Mayaa SH is a women empowerment culturist literary contributions have touched upon many daily challenges of women, she is a gender equality exponent to position and contextualize her work within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. She has depicted gender inclusivity and equality through her certifications from the United Nations and powerful writings on Feminism, Gender Equality. Her work depicts the identity, economic and social freedom of many .She has co-authored more than hundred and fifty plus anthologies with nine solo books and has been aligned with more than 85 publication houses. She has been featured in several magazines and women oriented like Tejaswi -The Imperishable on Women Power and Honour including few international magazines. Her first poem “The Candle In The Wind” made her win an Award at the National Level. She is an expert in suicide prevention and women motivation.

• Tushar Kiran Moodgal

Tushar Kiran Moodgal, hailing from Shahdara, is a poet of national acclaim, recognized for his distinctive form of philosophical verse. His poetry seamlessly weaves together elements of romanticism, gothic themes, philosophical introspection, and an unfiltered, sincere approach.

He has collaborated on 25 collections of poetry and his first compilation, ‘Lamentations,’ secured the esteemed “William Shakespeare Golden Book And Laureate Award.” A multitude of honors has been bestowed upon him, including titles such as “Bharat Shree,” “Bharat Vibhushan,” “Tagore Ratna Samman,” “Nazrul Sahitya Samman,” and “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award.” Furthermore, he holds several global records for his poem “Rhapsody Of Twilight,” acknowledged by both the Inkzoid Book of Records and the Glorious Book of Records.

On the international stage, he was granted the “Asian Excellence Award 2023” in Singapore, along with the Jane Austen Platinum Book Award and the “MBR Global Excellence Award,” recognizing his contributions to contemporary poetry and literature.

His literary works have found their way into newspapers and digital platforms. He shares his poetic musings on Instagram and can be reached at @tusharkiranmoodgalpoetry

• A C Arshith

Master Dr A C Arshith is a multi-talented kid from Chennai who recently created a history by making a world record for being the youngest to create most theme based art works, craft works and smiley theme based cards and mini table calendar and receive most state, national and international level awards and recognitions at his young age and his name enters in the world record edition of INKZOID Book Of Records 2023.

A C Arshith’s achievements includes Universal Achievers Book of Records and Future Kalam’s book of Records recognised him as a successsful achiever and recommended to provide the HONORARY DEGREE OF DOCTORATE IN RECORD BREAKING FROM THE UNIVERSAL TAMIL UNIVERSITY FOR THE TITLE “THE YOUNGEST TO CREATE MORE THAN 250 THEME BASED ART WORKS AND CRAFT WORKS AND THE THEME OF GOD,TRAIN,GODZILLA,NATIONAL LEADERS AND SMILEY THEME BASED CARDS AND MINI TABLE CALENDAR AND RECEIVE MOST STATE, NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL LEVEL AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS AT HIS YOUNG AGE OF 10 YEARS.

He is an inspiration to the society because being a student it’s not easy to balance both Studies and his passion but still he is managing both very well and has been a role model for his fellow students and encourage them to explore new ideas apart from studies.

• Eliyas Johnjoseph

Eliyas Johnjoseph is an Author & Innovator, who lives in Tamil Nadu and is well known for his fictitious stories.

The book “Already” which brings the decipline in sports activities and motivates all to develop their sports carrier and the book “Giant in the Ocean” takes you to ocean adventures and survival and interprets the lesson to kids to adults and this story educates to reduce water pollution and waste disposals by humans in to the ocean and his prior book “Let it be” interprets the lesson for all new youngsters in riding/driving, and his second book “Eagles soar” depicts the passion and dreams to achieve the motives. The foremost book “Always” portrays the endless love story of a mother and son’s relationship. Also Recently Author has published a two poetry books “sail in the love boat” Which specifically written on love poems, and other book “Face the world” Which depicts 100 motivational poems to inspire all readers to inspire them and also been a part of 35 anthologies as co author and few essays and Technical journals.

His Achievements Are As Follows: –

Lift Award in 2023 (#1 winner award)

National Book of records

Five self made influential Personalities of india

Nazrul Sahitya Samman Literature Award

Best Author of the year (Asian Education leadership Summit and Awards 2023)

Inkzoid book of Records

Hope international world records

Best of the best 2023 Award by Inkzoid

# 1 Best seller Award by utopia publications.

And Many More

• Payal Chowdhury

Payal Chowdhury a Bengali girl from Belpahar,Odisha. Born to an elite family of education and culture who had a hobby of writing from the age of 10 and gradually it turned to passion.

Professionally she is a teacher and passionately a writer. After completing her Masters degree in English and pursuing fashion designing course under the guidance of Anuradha Jha (designer at Decathlon,UK) she started her writing career since November, 2020. She participated in 600+ anthologies as a co-author,took part in podcasts.

She received Aloha Award,Indian Noble Award,Rising Star Award (Multi-talent) award and has achieved Gold medal, she has been awarded with the title of “WRITER OF THE YEAR” AWARD.It was in 2021 she met Durlav Sarkar (founder of INKZOID FOUNDATION) and her career was uplifted. She was honored with the INKZOID BOOK OF WORLD RECORD, GLORIOUS BOOK OF RECORD, ICONIC PERSONALITY AWARD, UNIQUE PERSONALITY OF 2022, INKZOID SHINING STAR AWARDS.

She was awarded with TPL SHIKSHA AWARDS FOR the category -MULTITALENTED WOMAN OF THE YEAR,at Dwarka New Delhi.

She has been featured as “TOP 10 OUTSTANDING WOMEN OF THE GLOBE”, “TOP 10 OUTSTANDING PERSONALITIES OF THE GLOBE”.

Her works got published in various news websites like ANI,PIXSTORY, WEB STORY ,LIVE JOURNAL,DAILY HUNT NEWS, and recently her works were featured by ” HER STORY TIMES” along with more 100 + news.

She was again feliciated by INKZOID FOUNDATION with the title” BEST OF BEST 2023″. She is highly grateful to INKZOID FOUNDATION & DURLAV SARKAR which led her way to success,her parents who have supported her, her teaching profession,and the GREATEST OF ALL ” THE ALMIGHTY ” for everything.

• Manisha Jaiswal

Manisha Jaiswal is an amazing all rounder who received 42 titles within the age of 24 and has been absolutely inspiring to the youth generation through her contributions in literature along with this she became a well known name among the big names in the literary field for her achievements in row when it comes to the field of literature.

She was born in West Bengal with dream to make a change in the society who recently completed 4 years in the field of writing as a passionate writer. Professionally she is serving for a Pvt organization. Apart from her profession She Loves to read and in her spare time.

Her success story is all about winning 45 Awards including Rabindranath Tagore Literature, Nazrul Sahitya Samman, Naari Samman Sheroes Award, TGP Woman Choice Award 2023 along with this she came In Namya magazine and also became the author of the book “Shattered And Twilight” after she got featured as the Top 50 Literacy Award 2023,Best Poet Of 2022 and Top Iconic Personalities apart this she is a multiple world record holder for writing a 14 liner poem (sonnet) in which all the sentences begins with the letter ‘M’ at the age of 23 and her name enters in the INKZOID Book Of Records and Glorious Book Of Records. She has written her own solo book named “Tonic of Love &Heartbreak” and also Compiled “The Dynamic Love World” book.

People always asked her about her inspiration, and she simply replied that her inspiration is her parents “Mr. Manoj Jaiswal (Father) and Asha Jaiswal (mother).” Both inspire and motivate her in achieving her goals and her friends always supported her.

• Abhishek Haridasan

Abhishek Haridasan is an author, creative professional, and social media marketer with decade-plus experience scribbling at leisure and ensuring he conveys honest messages, a tad unbelievable at times, but true to every word and enjoys speaking to people who share his values of being honest in their trade while finding ways to marry content with life’s precious moments.

Abhishek Haridasan, as a content creator, constantly shares experiences through long-form content and videos to ensure people are inspired, focused, and driven towards excelling in their careers, enjoying quaint days/peaceful evenings and travels when the mind is free and where food experiences are plentiful.

Abhishek’s talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed. He has secured a place among the top 500 writers in the Hashtag Kalakar community, ranking an impressive 126th. His work has been recognized by esteemed organizations, including the Inkzoid Foundation, which awarded him the Best Author of the Year in 2023. Abhishek’s contributions to the literary world have also been honored with the Indian Noble Award by Namya Magazine. Furthermore, he was awarded the prestigious Emily Dickinson Award in 2023 by BookLeaf Publishing House, cementing his position as a rising star in the writing community.

About The Founder – Durlav Sarkar

Durlav Sarkar is the founder of INKZOID FOUNDATION (the best publishing start-up and the fastest growing entrepreneurship) who is a celebrity entrepreneur, only triple hat-trick world record holder and the youngest world record strategist of Asia being the youngest speaker at Safalta Talks and thirty three books were written on him as a tribute to him for all of his works and he was also awarded ‘Best Start-up 2021 – 2022’ in support of Central Government for his entrepreneurship being the Best Entrepreneur of 2021 to 2022 from Shakti Kapoor and Neha Dhupia respectively.

About INKZOID FOUNDATION

INKZOID FOUNDATION is an UASL (international) & the fastest growing ISO certified independent international publishing chain and community organisation founded by world record holder and celebrity entrepreneur, Durlav Sarkar and it is a place of creative people such as authors, artists, podcast artists that is why it is another name for opportunity and family of Hardwork, Dedication and Creativity.

