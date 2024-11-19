Top Women Entrepreneurs Transforming Industries: Women Entrepreneurship Day

New Delhi [India], November 19: On Women Entrepreneurship Day, we celebrate the incredible women who are not only breaking barriers but also reshaping industries across the globe. From tech startups to sustainable fashion, from healthcare innovations to financial services, women entrepreneurs are leading with vision, resilience, and creativity. These trailblazers are not just building successful businesses—they're driving social change, fostering inclusive growth, and paving the way for future generations of women leaders. In this article, we shine a spotlight on some of the most influential women entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and leaving a lasting impact on the world.

1. Purnima Jain & Khushboo Gupta: Founder of House of Mankaa, New Era of Fine Jewellery

Sister duo Purnima Jindal and Khushboo Gupta are redefining the fine jewellery landscape with House of Mankaa, a brand rooted in the philosophy of Minimal Elegance. Their vision centres on creating versatile, understated jewellery that highlights the beauty of simplicity while showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. Khushboo, with her background in design and diamond grading from the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewelry (IIGJ), founded the brand with a passion to make fine jewelry an everyday staple. She believes that jewellery should be worn and enjoyed daily, not just for special occasions. Meanwhile, Purnima, who oversees marketing, production, and daily operations, ensures the smooth growth of the business. Together, they have successfully crafted a jewellery brand that combines creativity with practical luxury, offering pieces suitable for office wear and high-profile events. Their dynamic partnership is shaping the future of accessible, fine jewellery.

2. Dr. Veenu Jindal: Founder & Dermatologist At Rasa Derm

Dr. Veenu Jindal stands as the face of innovation in the skincare & dermatologist industry, leading the charge in revolutionising the dermatologist practice. Dr. Veenu founded a luxury skin clinic in Ashok Vihar, New Delhi, dedicated to setting new standards in dermatological care. Her visionary leadership and commitment to accessibility make Rasa Derm a trusted destination for transformative skincare. The clinic emphasises non-invasive, cost-effective procedures for both skin and hair care, ensuring a smooth treatment process with remarkable outcomes. The clinic offers non-evasive beauty treatments such as derma rollers, chemical peels, and anti-ageing treatments like fillers, botox, under-eye fillers, PRP, hydra facials, mesotherapy, etc.MD Dermatologist and SCE Dermatology London, as the Face of Innovation in Skin care at Rasa Derm leading the charge in revolutionising dermatological care. Dr. Jindal’s expertise encompasses both clinical and cosmetic dermatology. She has lent her skills as a Senior Consultant at Max Pancheel and as a Consultant Dermatologist at prominent institutions, including Citizen Hospital and Clinic Derma Tech, Defence Colony.

3. Lakshita Ankem: Founder and Chairperson of Ankem Group

Lakshita Ankem is a visionary entrepreneur and the driving force behind Ankem Group, a diverse conglomerate offering business consultancy and research services. Educated at the world's most prestigious institutions, the University of Oxford and Warwick Business School, she combines advanced business expertise with her forward-thinking approach. As the youngest National President of Business Outsourcing at the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she has expanded outreach to Nobel Laureates and influential entrepreneurs across 127+ countries. She fuels her commitment to social impact through Raya for Change by upholding her family's legacy of service, humanitarianism and social change. Lakshita leads as the EDI Ambassador at her business school, utilising her entrepreneurial expertise. “My entrepreneurial journey is defined by reshaping conventions and aligning business innovations with social progress.” Ankem has been awarded by the Government of Canada for her innovative work on Gender Equality.

4. Neha Talreja: The Visionary Behind FLURTH, Winner of Beauty Innovator of the Year

Neha Talreja, the visionary founder of FLURTH, has always been on the move—starting her journey with a media production company, transitioning to running a film school, and now pioneering an innovative skincare line. Her fast-paced life, juggling numerous responsibilities, often left little time for elaborate skincare routines. This inspired her to create FLURTH, a brand that embodies Effortless, Clean, and Effective skincare. FLURTH stands on three key pillars: clean ingredients, convenient packaging, and effective care. Adhering rigorously to the EU's Cosmetic Regulation—the global benchmark for safety—it combines Korean skincare expertise with potent natural extracts and advanced actives. The thoughtfully designed packaging allows users to carry and use multiple products with ease, making skincare simple and accessible. More than a brand, FLURTH, which means “Be You”, champions a philosophy of self-love and confidence, empowering women to embrace their natural beauty and celebrate being #FilterFree. Lip care is just the beginning.

5. Shivangi Goel: CEO & Co-founder of TNW – The Natural Wash

Shivangi Goel, the dynamic CEO and Co-Founder of TNW – The Natural Wash (MPG Brands Pvt. Ltd.), is pioneering a movement to revolutionise skincare through the power of Ayurveda. Drawing inspiration from ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, Shivangi's vision is to create natural, organic, and affordable skincare solutions that are as effective as salon treatments. Under her leadership, TNW has developed a range of skincare products free from harmful chemicals, designed to address common skin concerns like pigmentation, acne, and tanning. Focused on holistic skin health, Shivangi combines antioxidants, vitamins, and natural oils in every product, ensuring that both internal and external nourishment is provided. With a commitment to uncompromising quality, TNW is becoming a go-to brand for those seeking a natural alternative for healthier, glowing skin. Shivangi's dedication to Ayurveda and her passion for accessible skincare make her a leading force in the natural beauty industry.

6. Alina Alam: Founder& CEO of Mitti Café

Alina Alam's journey with Mitti Café began as a bold dream to provide equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities. At just 23, with no startup capital and facing numerous setbacks, Alina relied on community support to launch her vision. From humble beginnings with donated equipment and a simple table under an umbrella, Mitti Café has grown into the world's largest café chain operated entirely by persons with disabilities. Today, with nearly 50 locations across India—including prestigious sites like the Supreme Court and Rashtrapati Bhawan—Mitti Café is a symbol of inclusion and empowerment. Alina's work has earned accolades from leaders like President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, and she was honored with the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in 2024. With over 6,000 livelihoods created and millions of meals served Alina's Mitti Café is not just a business—it’s a global movement for dignity and change.

7. Tina Phogat: Director, Geetanjali Homeestate & Founder, Geetanjali Care

Tina Phogat is the Director of Geetanjali Homestate Pvt Ltd, with over 12 years of experience in the real estate industry. A passionate entrepreneur, she founded Geetanjali Care in January 2022, a social enterprise focused on child care and women's empowerment, and also leads the GCare Foundation. Known for her expertise in digital marketing, Tina has earned several accolades, including being named one of the Most Inspiring Women in India, Real Super Women, and Most Enterprising Entrepreneur. She holds an MBA from Amity University Jaipur and has a deep interest in design and interiors. Tina is dedicated to driving positive social change and uses her leadership and entrepreneurial skills to make a lasting impact on her community. Through her initiatives, she actively works to empower women and children while contributing to society's overall well-being.

8. Geetika Anand Gupta: Cofounder of MOPP foods

Geetika Anand Gupta is a visionary entrepreneur and a leading figure in India’s F&B industry. With over 20 years of experience, she has worked with global giants like Sony and HTC, honing her expertise in marketing, brand management, and corporate communications. Her entrepreneurial journey took a bold turn in 2016 when she returned to India and co-founded Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas (MOPP), filling a gap in the market for hygienic, quality street food. During the pandemic, Geetika successfully pivoted her business to a multi-brand cloud kitchen model, adding brands like Mealy, Sassy Indian, and Yum Biryani Bowls. Recognised for her leadership and impact, Geetika has received numerous accolades, including the Swiggy She The Change Award 2024 and Women Entrepreneur of the Year by the Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs. Her entrepreneurial spirit continues to inspire and shape the future of the F&B sector in India.

9. Jaya Mehrotra: Founder of Women Leadership Circle (WLC) –

Jaya Mehrotra is a renowned Leadership and Executive coach and the visionary Founder of Women Leadership Circle (WLC). Jaya's vision for WLC is to leverage the strength of an ecosystem of women leaders and trust to transform boardrooms, build iconic businesses, pioneer trends across industries, and nurture a talent pool of women leaders ready to step into boardrooms and excel in every sphere. Through learning interventions from global experts, mentoring programs, TRIBE circles and strategic leadership training, WLC equips women with the tools to excel and lead with impact. At its core, WLC is driven by a bold mission: to help women in power bring more women into power, reshaping leadership narratives and driving meaningful change!

10. Devika Bajaj: Founder of Daivik Moringa

Devika Bajaj is revolutionising the wellness industry with Daivik Moringa, a brand dedicated to harnessing the power of nature for holistic health. Inspired by the Sanskrit word “Daivik,” meaning ‘Gift of God,’ Devika's journey began with the Moringa tree—a botanical marvel known for its incredible nutritional and healing properties. Partnering with agriculturalists, doctors, and nutritionists, she developed a comprehensive range of organic wellness products. Daivik Moringa offers over 30 products, from nutritional supplements to skincare and haircare solutions, all infused with Moringa's rich blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents. Products like Moringa powder, cold-pressed seed oil, artisan soaps, and hair cleansers help nurture both body and mind. Devika's vision goes beyond business success; it's about empowering individuals to embrace natural alternatives for a healthier, more balanced life. With growing customer loyalty and endorsements from health experts, Daivik Moringa is setting new standards in holistic wellness.

