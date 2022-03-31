TopMentor, an Edtech Startup becomes the goto place for professionals seeking jobs abroad

Every year many students travel abroad and get degrees from foreign universities for work abroad opportunities. Given that foreign education and the required stay is extremely expensive, not everyone is able to spend a fortune on foreign education. While some companies require you to have a degree in the field you are applying for work, nowadays many companies don't need a degree anymore. It's a skill driven market and if you have the right industry ready knowledge in the emerging fields such as data science, ai, cyber security you can grab the work abroad opportunity even by studying in India. With the rise of remote working many companies from abroad are hiring industry ready talent based in India.

Edtech platform TopMentor is turning out to be a bridge between US & Europe firms and professionals based in India. TopMentor is India's first 100 per cent practical e-learning platform and offers projects based learning experience for freshers and professionals. This project based learning enables students to fill the demand for industry ready talent in the fields of data science, ai, cyber security and many more professional skills at major organizations based in USA and Europe. Around every year topmentor reveals its placement statistics and like every other year topmentor has proved to be worthy of trust shown by students around the globe.

TopMentor placement season for the year 2020-21 last quarter has just ended and results have been phenomenal. TopMentor has announced 100 per cent placement. A total of 400 students participated in the placement drive last quarter and over 390 students have already received the offer letters and the remaining have an oral commitment. The average salary for the freshers is around 6 lacs and for experienced people it is even higher. Minimum salary offered for topmentor students is 4.5 lacs and highest salary is 34 lacs. Figures are only considering students placed in India. Students placed abroad received much higher packages according to the country's industry standards. Around 85 per cent of students have secured job offers from top MNCs and remaining 15 per cent have offers from startups and medium size companies.

The data science students saw a huge leap in the salaries being offered with more than 60 per cent students getting more than 10 lacs annual package. Full stack developer and cyber security are close second with 49 per cent students getting more than 10 lacs as annual package. With more than 390 offer letters in just the last quarter TopMentor has proved to be the youngest and best edtech startups in the industry at the moment.

Priyanka shirurkar, co-founder and CTO says, "We are the only edtech startup to deliver such placement results even during pandemic. With these great results even greater responsibility is now on our shoulders. Entire TopMentor team is spending time and resources to design even better mentorship programs focused on delivering results to the students.

TopMentor was founded by Ravi Shirurkar and Priyanka Pandharpurkar after they realized companies they worked in struggled to find job ready students and professionals. While companies are struggling to find the right candidates, educated students are unemployed due to the skills gap.TopMentor is turning out to be a bridge between the students and companies.

Priyanka Pandharpurkar, Co-founder and CTO at topmentor says, "We extensively spend our resources on building tie-ups with major corporations across the world. These tie-ups share the exact requirements. skills they are looking for in the potential candidates. They also share the exact number of openings they will have for a particular skill set. Our intake count, syllabus projects vary based on the requirement of the client. That has helped us place thousands of students in MNCs which later sponsor students for moving abroad"

While most edtech startups are promoting their courses, TopMentor promotes Mentorship Programs. "Mentorship programs carry way more responsibility than just normal course training," Says Ravi Shirurkar, CEO at topmentor "Mentoring is usually long term, even if the learning phase lasts only a few months, we help students to get the job and continue support even after they get the job. Student-mentor relationship lasts and grows over a period of years. While training is highly impersonal and carries a one-to-many approach, mentoring is a very personal, one-to-one approach of learning."

One of the major reasons why TopMentor is preferred students' choice is not just their 350+ industry tie ups but also the fact that their mentorship program is 100 per cent practical and projects driven. This helps students become prepared for actual jobs and gives them an edge over other students' with theoretical knowledge. TopMentor program is verified by employers for job ready skills it imparts in students and its alumni are the most preferred candidates for jobs at big MNCs.

To ensure personal attention TopMentor has very limited intake every month for its mentorship programs.

