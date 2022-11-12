Toyam Industries Limited. announces change of name to "Toyam Sports Limited"

Toyam Industries Limited, the only listed entity engaged into sports event and promotion activities, happily announced that it has changed its name to "Toyam Sports Limited".

Over the last 12 months, TSL has undergone drastic changes and has engaged into multiple sports activities, acquiring various sporting entities and has built the ecosystem by creating platforms for deserving athletes, even at the grass root levels, to showcase their talent. TSL in stake acquisitions of Rajwada Cricket League, Pacific Star Sports (Kenya T10/20, Greece T10/20, Mauritius T10/20, Tanzania T10/20) and the reality web series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' are all its humble attempts in that direction.

TSL needed to change the name of the company to effectively communicate our core activity (sports event and promotion) to its stakeholders. The change of name will also help increase our focus and manifest our core activity.

Commenting on the development, Mohamedali Budhwani (CMD - TSL) said "This has been on our minds for quite some time now. We have always been a sports event and promotion company. However, over the last few months, we have widened our focus and engaged into non-combat sporting activities (cricket, football, sports merchandising etc.). And we wanted to communicate this to our stakeholders clearly. The change of name to 'Toyam Sports Limited.' will help do that job. Even those not exposed to our company, as yet, would most certainly get some insight of our core activity. We hope this name change to be just the beginning of a very exciting journey, towards building a sporting conglomerate, over a period of time".

Toyam Sports Limited. (TSL) is a publicly (BSE & MSEI) listed company, run passionately by sports enthusiasts, engaged in sports production, promotion and management. TSL successfully conducted the 'Kumite 1 League', in the presence of legendary Mike Tyson, and will be soon showcasing the league's vision through its reality web series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'.

