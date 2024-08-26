ToyRoom Debuts in Pune at Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: ToyRoom, celebrated worldwide for its blend of luxury and playful allure, is a highly anticipated addition to Pune's nightlife. Known for its iconic presence in eight different countries, including London, Dubai, Istanbul, Mykonos, Athens, Sao Paulo, Rome, and India, ToyRoom Pune opened its doors at the prestigious Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, one of Pune's premier leisure and business destinations.

ToyRoom, which made headlines worldwide for its exciting nightclub experience, aims to bring an upscale atmosphere to Pune, introduced to the city by K.K. Singh & Uday Patil. The focus is on delivering premium hospitality while retaining sensuous naughtiness and playfulness.

"Opening ToyRoom Pune is a thrilling moment for us. Pune's vibrant culture and dynamic energy perfectly align with ToyRoom's luxury and entertainment," says K.K. Singh - Partner ToyRoom Pune, an IIT graduate and technology entrepreneur now venturing into hospitality and bringing his expertise as a partner at ToyRoom Pune.

"Launching ToyRoom in Pune is a moment of great anticipation for us. The city's vibrant culture is an ideal complement to the opulence and fun that ToyRoom offers," says Uday Patil - Partner Toyroom Pune has been an active business personality in Pune for the past 25 years and had a vision to get the best nightclub in Pune.

Designed by Tenzin Design Studio to personify a fusion of sophistication and whimsy, ToyRoom Pune promises an exclusive experience. Spanning 4,500 sq. ft. with space for 150 patrons, the venue boasts high ceilings and sleek, luxurious interiors with quirky touch points that are exceptionally Instagrammable.

The plush interiors of ToyRoom Pune feature metal and rose gold fixtures, reflective mirrors, leather seating, and hip-hop-inspired graffiti murals, emulating the London flagship. The venue is an exclusive spot for the arts, fashion, and celebrity circles, offering a blend of luxury and playfulness. Key highlights include the iconic mascot Frank, neon graffiti, a DMX-controlled ceiling light, and interactive LED screens. The menu showcases a diverse range of dishes, from Yogurt Pepper Panko Fried to Frank's Burrata Pizza, along with signature cocktails like Frank's Love and Frank's LIIT, creating an immersive and welcoming ambiance.

Guests can experience a blend of pop culture, fashion, international allure, and curated playlists, along with exclusive reception areas for guests and artists, ensuring a night of luxurious indulgence and vibrant celebration.

Prepare to be mesmerized as ToyRoom Pune brings its unique blend of glamour and allure to Pune's nightlife scene, promising unforgettable moments and a touch of playful sophistication.

Opening Days: Friday & Saturday

Contact Number: +91 9175883999, +91 9525 93 94 95

Instagram: @toyroompune_

