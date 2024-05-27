Tradeomatic Showcases at Asia's Largest Contract Manufacturing Exhibition, India, Mumbai with New Celebrities Rashami Desai, Sudha Chandran, and Sejal Shah

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Tradeomatic proudly announces its successful participation in Asia's largest Contract Manufacturing and Private Label Exhibition, held from May 15th to May 17th at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra East, Mumbai, India This prestigious event has marked a significant milestone for an international company Tradeomatic, reinforcing its position as a leader in the hygiene industry.

The exhibition provided an ideal platform for Tradeomatic to display its innovative products under the international brands TokiBaby and TokiHealth. The company took this opportunity to introduce the latest advancements in baby diaper pants and adult diaper pants. The TokiBaby range continues to be recognized for its ultra-thin, lightweight design and superior absorption capacity, while the TokiHealth products are lauded for their comfort, durability, absorption and enhanced features for adult incontinence care.

A highlight of this successful event was the introduction of Tradeomatic's new brand ambassadors - Rashami Desai, Sudha Chandran, and Sejal Shah. These well-known celebrities have joined the Tradeomatic family to endorse TokiBaby and TokiHealth products. With an additional three personalities, Tradeomatic now has five celebrities endorsing their international brand, including Shivaji Satam and Puja Banerjee. Their endorsement is expected to boost the brand's visibility and credibility in the market. The video shoot and photo shoot with these celebrities have captured the essence of the products, emphasizing their premium quality and technological superiority.

"We are thrilled with the response and engagement we received at the exhibition," said Sunny Pawar, Founder/Director at Tradeomatic. "The participation in this event has not only strengthened our industry connections but also provided us with invaluable insights and opportunities for future growth. Having Rashami Desai, Sudha Chandran, and Sejal Shah onboard as brand ambassadors for TokiBaby and TokiHealth is a significant step forward. Their association with our brands highlights our commitment to quality and excellence with regards to our international Image."

"We are excited to collaborate with such esteemed celebrities who bring tremendous value and recognition to our brands," said Tarun Bhagchandani, Commercial Director at Tradeomatic. "Their endorsement not only elevates our brand's prestige but also aligns perfectly with our vision of providing top-notch hygiene products. This collaboration will undoubtedly strengthen our market presence and customer trust."

Tradeomatic's booth at the exhibition attracted a diverse audience, including industry experts, potential clients, and business partners and customers. The interactive sessions and product demonstrations were well-received, leading to numerous inquiries and positive feedback. The event was a testament to Tradeomatic's dedication to providing high-quality hygiene products that cater to the needs of both babies and adults.

The participation in Asia's largest Contract Manufacturing and Private Label Exhibition underscores Tradeomatic's strategic approach to expanding its market reach and enhancing brand recognition. The company remains committed to innovation and excellence, striving to meet the evolving needs of its customers globally.

Tradeomatic is a leading provider of high-quality hygiene products, offering a wide range of solutions under the brands TokiBaby and TokiHealth. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable products that meet the highest standards of comfort and care for the entire family's hygiene needs. With a strong commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, Tradeomatic continues to expand its presence in the global market.

For media inquiries and business collaboration opportunities, please contact them at info@tradeomaticltd.com or visit www.tokibabyglobal.com.

