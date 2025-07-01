"TraderPsyche: From Bias to Breakthrough" Helps Traders Master the Mental Game

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: For most traders, the biggest battle doesn't happen on the charts it happens in their own minds. In his latest book, TraderPsyche: From Bias to Breakthrough: Rewire Your Mind. Transform Your Trading, seasoned trader and psychology student Anand Siva Kumar takes readers on a powerful journey inward, helping them overcome emotional blocks and self-sabotaging habits that stand in the way of consistent trading success.

In a world where financial markets move fast and unpredictably, traders often spend years perfecting technical skills, only to fall short when it comes to emotional control. This is where TraderPsyche makes a difference. Drawing from over 16 years of experience in the markets including leading roles in trading and risk management at major oil companies Anand offers a fresh and much-needed perspective: technical knowledge alone isn't enough. You must learn to manage the mind that makes the trades.

Backed by solid psychological principles, the book combines tools from Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapy (REBT) with real-life market experiences. Through 10 emotional mastery techniques and 5 behavioural change tools, Anand helps traders identify destructive thought patterns, such as revenge trading, perfectionism, and fear-based decisions and more importantly, how to overcome them.

At the heart of TraderPsyche lies a simple truth: trading success is more about mastering yourself than mastering the markets. That's why the book also includes a 90-day mental fitness plan tested and followed by Anand himself to help traders build emotional discipline, resilience, and a lasting mental edge.

"Many traders fail not because they don't know how to trade, but because they don't know how to handle what's happening inside them," says Anand. "This book is my attempt to bridge that gap to give people not just insights, but tools to work on their inner game."

But what truly sets this book apart is Anand's authenticity. His journey has not been smooth. From the highs of profitable trades to the lows of account blow-ups, emotional burnout, anxiety, and self-doubt, Anand has lived through the very struggles that haunt many traders today. His raw honesty brings rare empathy to the pages of TraderPsyche making it not just a guidebook, but a companion for every trader who's ever felt lost, overwhelmed, or stuck.

Anand's educational background is as unique as his perspective. A chemical engineer by training, he holds certifications in market analysis (CMT), energy risk management (ERP), and algorithmic trading (EPAT). He is also a certified practitioner of CBT, with additional training in REBT. This combination of analytical thinking and emotional awareness forms the core of his approach to trading psychology.

Whether you're just starting out or have been trading for years, TraderPsyche offers something valuable a chance to finally stop repeating the same emotional mistakes, and to start trading with clarity, consistency, and control.

TraderPsyche is more than a book; it's a call to action. A call to look inward, understand your own mind, and develop the psychological strength needed to thrive in a high-stakes world.

If you've ever felt like your biggest obstacle is you, this book is the roadmap you've been waiting for.

Available now for purchase. Grab your copies!

https://www.amazon.in/dp/9367073992

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor