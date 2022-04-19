Traders will compete at Trading Premier League on Binomo along with other contending cricketers during TATA IPL 22

Binomo presents Trading Premier League - the biggest Indian trading event with a total prize pool of over USD 60,000. Participants will battle each other in a fair competition to define who the #1 trader in India is. Trading Premier League is dedicated to TATA IPL 22.

From April 25, 2022, to May 04, 2022, Binomo will be hosting Trading Premier League (TPL). Anyone can join the challenge and win prizes. It's absolutely free!

Participants score runs by trading on the platform and check their position on the leaderboard.

There are 2 competitions running at the same time: 50 Daily and 10-day Match. Traders can choose whichever competition they prefer or take part in both at once to double their possibilities of winning.

50 Daily

- Runs are given for the first 50 trades made each day. All trades score 1 run each, and DOUBLE runs are given for every successful trade.

- The amount of the trade does not affect the results. Traders can score runs on any trade amount.

- There will be 100 winners of the competition, each of which will get a valuable prize.

- The top 3 traders in this competition will split the prize pool of USD 9,000.

10-day Match

- In 10-day Match, the number of runs is equal to the trade amount in USD. There is no limit on the number of trades. Runs are given for every trade.

- DOUBLE runs are given for every successful trade.For example a trade amount of USD 150 will bring 150 runs, but a successful USD 150 trade will bring 300 runs

- Trades in RS will automatically be converted into USD to calculate runs.

- VIP users will have their own competition with prizes that are twice as big.

- The top 3 VIP traders will split a prize pool of USD 22,500. And the top 3 non-VIP users will split a prize pool of USD 11,000

The traders in each competition ranked 4th or below will receive risk-free trades.

The prizes for the top 3 traders of each competition will be deposited into their real Binomo accounts.

Trading Premier League will only be held in India and only users registered on the platform in India are allowed to join. That means fewer competitors!

To participate in TPL, traders should use their real Binomo accounts. Unfortunately, users on demo accounts will not be able to join the competition.

More information can be found on the or on the .

Binomo was launched in 2014 and is one of the world's top FTT platforms. The service offers trading on 70+ assets and a demo account to practice risk-free with ready-to-use strategies. There is a support chat and 100+ articles in the Help Center available to users. Binomo has mobile apps available in all popular app markets.

Binomo is a category A member of the Financial Commission that operates in 130+ countries and helps almost 1 million active traders on the financial market every day. Tournaments are the hallmark of the platform and 300+ events take place on Binomo annually.

For more details, visit the .

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor