TRAI recommends launch of THEA to boost 6G and next-gen wireless technologies in India

New Delhi [India], August 22 : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has urged the government to launch the Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation (THEA), a program aimed at boosting research and development in the Tera Hertz frequency band.

This frequency band has unique properties that could make it crucial for next-generation wireless communication technologies, including 6G.

On Wednesday, TRAI released its recommendations on the Tera Hertz Spectrum. This followed a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on December 8, 2022, for advice on using unused or minimally used spectrum bands in the Tera Hertz range for limited periods to generate demand.

"The purpose of THEA should be to promote Research & Development (R&D), indoor and outdoor testing, technology trial, experimentation, and demonstration in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range," stated TRAI.

These recommendations are intended to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and academic institutions to explore new technologies and applications within this high-frequency spectrum. The spectrum has immense potential in various fields, including telecommunications, automotive, and medical industries.

TRAI has proposed a five-year authorisation period for THEA, with the possibility of extending it for another five years. This allows for extensive experimentation and development. Innovators can apply for THEA by paying a nominal fee of Rs. 1,000, making it accessible to a wide range of stakeholders.

"Any Indian Entity (Academic institute, R&D Laboratory, Central/ State Government, public sector unit, Union Territory, Technology Park, telecommunication service provider, incubator, original equipment manufacturer, etc.) should be eligible to obtain THEA," mentioned TRAI.

The authorisation covers several frequency bands, including 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz, with specific provisions for automotive radar systems in the 77-81 GHz range.

Experts believe THEA will significantly enhance India's technological landscape by enabling hands-on experimentation. This will help innovators assess the performance and viability of their products during crucial development stages. Additionally, it will support the "Make in India" initiative.

"Upon implementation, the new experimental authorisation regime recommended by the Authority will provide a boost to the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Government," TRAI added.

THEA's launch aligns with the government's broader vision of fostering a culture of innovation and research in the country.

"The introduction of next-generation wireless technologies that could be deployed both indoor and outdoor, operating over distances ranging from less than a meter to several hundred meters, and deliver increased capacity and reliability for existing use cases as well as new and emerging use cases," said TRAI.

By encouraging the development of advanced solutions, India aims to enhance its technological capabilities and contribute to global advancements in various industries. As the world turns to high-frequency technologies, THEA could elevate India's position on the global tech stage.

