Trailer for 'Pakhi', an Ayeesha S. Aiman Starrer, Unveiled: A Cancer Awareness Film

ATK

New Delhi [India], April 29: The much-anticipated trailer of 'Pakhi', an upcoming cancer awareness film starring Ayeesha S. Aiman, has been released by its makers. This unveiling has sparked considerable excitement within the industry, setting tongues wagging with anticipation.

While the official release date of 'Pakhi' remains undisclosed, speculation is rife that it will premiere on a leading OTT platform. One Entertainment Films, the production house behind the project, tantalized fans further by sharing the film's poster along with the trailer.

Helmed by director Bijitesh De and presented by E. Niwas in association with One Entertainment Films Production, 'Pakhi' promises to shed light on the poignant theme of cancer awareness.

Ayeesha S. Aiman, a prominent figure in Bollywood, takes on the role of the film's leading lady, adding star power to the project. As fans eagerly await further updates, the exact release date of 'Pakhi' remains a closely guarded secret, heightening the suspense surrounding its launch.

Watch Here: https://youtu.be/yYwidYvy2hE

