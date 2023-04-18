New Delhi [India], April 18 (/PNN): Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow orgsed a workshop on Managerial Skill Development in the Pharma sector. The Training Session on Skill Sets for Students for Industry: Pharma Industry & Soft Skills to Make You Industry Ready was held under the Skill Development Centre of the B.B.A.University, and aimed at enhancing the expertise of students planning to work in the pharmaceutical industry.

The program attracted participants from various departments of university viz. pharma, bio tech, horticulture, Science across the university. The participants were trained in various aspects of managerial skills development, such as leadership, team-building, decision-making, communication, and conflict resolution. The trainers Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, Professor & Group Director Modern Group of Institutions, Indore and Dr Neha Sharma Chowdhury Head, Marketing Modern Group Indore ensured that the participants acquired practical knowledge on these aspects through case studies, role plays, and group discussions. They have promoted the scope of Pharmaceutical Management in coming days to revamp pharma sector to achieve Industry 4.0.

The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Central University, Prof. Sanjay Singh. Dean Academics BBAU Dr Rana Pratap Singh chaired the workshop session orgzed by Department of Skill & Vocational Studies School of Futuristic & Vocational Studies BBAU. He emphasized the importance of the program and how it could considerably contribute to enhancing the skill set of professionals working in the pharmaceutical sector. He added that the program was a step towards achieving the vision of the Skill India mission and that such programs would help in building a skilled workforce that is globally competitive.

Dr Deepa H. Dwivedi, Coordinator of the workshop and Incharge of Department of Skill & Vocational Studies School of Futuristic & Vocational Studies, remarked that the program had received an overwhelming response from the students side. She mentioned that the industry is constantly evolving, and that professionals need to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. This program is an opportunity for students to upgrade their skills and knowledge, which would benefit not only themselves but the industry as a whole.

The program was a success, and participants gave positive feedback about the training. They stated that the trainers had presented the content in a clear and practical manner, making it easy to understand and apply in their workplaces. Few faculties and students have expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the program, saying that it had exceeded his expectations.

The program not only enhanced the skills of students planning to work in the pharmaceutical industry but also contributed to achieving the goals of the Skill India mission. It is hoped that such initiatives will continue to be orgzed, providing opportunities for students to upskill and contributing to the growth of the industry.

