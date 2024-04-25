Transline Technologies Limited Helps Solidify Education in 35 Tribal Schools

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Transline Technologies Limited, the tech giant based out of Delhi has successfully implemented educational initiatives.

A total of 35 Tribal schools have been benefitted from their outreach program focusing on betterment of education in the country. “Education is the foremost requirement of a child's development”, said Mr. Arun Gupta, MD of Transline Technologies Limited. He added, “At Transline, we believe in the transformative power of education. By adapting education to meet the unique needs of Tribal schools, we're not only investing in the future of these students but also empowering entire communities for the same.”

“We're incredibly proud to make a positive impact and look forward to continuing our efforts to supporting education and uplifting communities”, He concluded. This initiative comes in partnership with Ekal Vidyalaya.

Their initiative towards education empowers young minds to uplift themselves and their communities as a whole towards a better future for India and the world. As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor