Travel-tech startup Deyor registers 4x growth in sales revenue

WhatsApp-verified experiential travel-tech startup Deyor has quadrupled its sales revenue year-on-year, according to a statement shared by the company. It is also planning to grow to Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by December 2023. With this growth trajectory, the startup has become one of the fastest-growing tech-travel brands in the country, according to the company statement.

The company said it expanded its business post-Covid and launched many new international destinations such as Maldives, Turkey, Singapore, Dubai, and Bali in July 2021. It also augmented more domestic destinations by unveiling more frequent travel packages across destinations such as Ladakh, Kerala, and the northeastern states of India, the company statement said. It said it is further in the process of expanding its team to 100 members by the first quarter of 2023 and has more technical advancements in all its verticals. WhatsApp verification of the account means that WhatsApp has confirmed that the account is genuine and also the contact number is genuine.

Chirag Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder, Deyor, said, "We have kept a consistent focus on advancing with technology and was one of the first companies to have WhatsApp-verified chatbot service for our consumers. We have also given a special emphasis on the best travel packages to our consumers at an affordable price point. The credit for our growth goes to all our stakeholders including our business partners, team, investors, and most importantly our consumers, who reposed their faith in our brand."

The company said it was planning to have deeper geographical penetration and target the addition of over 25 countries to its international bouquet of travel before the end of the next year. It is also expected to cater to 25,000 international travellers in 2023.

Further elaborating on the company's key strength, Himanshu Agarwal, co-founder, of Deyor, added "Deyor is making continuous investment in luxury travel, weekend getaways, self-drive tours, and global experiences. It is creating a unique lifestyle community for millennials, who love engaging with each other through unique online experiences and tailored experiential trips. We are focused on our journey towards becoming one of the most trustworthy travel brands in the country."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor