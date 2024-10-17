Tredence Expands Supply Chain Command Center to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Tredence, a leading global data science and AI solutions company, today announced the expansion of its Supply Chain Command Center to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Already deployed by several clients, this advanced joint Go-to-Market (GTM) solution now offers additional features to integrate supply chain functionalities such as inventory optimization, demand forecasting, and price optimization, reducing risks and costs. The Supply Chain Command Center provides joint clients with interoperable, scalable data storage; elastic compute; secure access to industry-leading large language models; and built-in governance for data and apps. Tredence's innovative solution provides joint customers with AI-powered insights and modernizes their supply chain operations.

"At Tredence, we build global supply chain solutions, driving last-mile impact for eight of the top 10 global retailers and CPGs, as well as six of the top 15 Healthcare and Life Sciences companies," said Sumit Mehra, CTO and Co-founder of Tredence Inc. "Integrating Snowflake's AI Data Cloud further enhances our ability to detect upstream and downstream signals, assess their impact on key metrics, and provide intelligent AI/ML predictive solutions. This collaboration helps our joint clients transform their supply chains from reactive cost centers into proactive engines of innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth."

Tredence is leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud and Snowflake's advanced AI/ML capabilities to enable the rapid implementation of supply chain solutions. Tredence's supply chain control tower accelerator offers pre-built AI/ML models, providing a swift data-to-decision journey ten times faster than legacy solutions.

Tredence's specialized functional control towersInventory Control Tower, Procurement and Inbound Control Tower, and Logistics Control Towerprovide significant value to planners, buyers, operations heads, and executives. These towers drive crucial decisions such as inventory rebalancing, expediting shipments, alternative distribution center (DC) fulfillment, and dynamic operations scheduling. As a result, enterprise clients have achieved an average 5-6% reduction in logistics costs, a 3-5% decrease in operational costs, a 10-12% improvement in days inventory on hand (DIOH), an 8-12% boost in inventory turnover ratio (ITR) and service levels, and an over 30% reduction in customer penalties due to out-of-stocks.

"The Tredence Supply Chain Command Center on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud enables joint clients to navigate supply chain disruptions with agility and precision," said Adam Kaufman, Vice President of Industry Go-to-Market at Snowflake. "By leveraging Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, Tredence is creating an integrated solution that not only optimizes supply chains but also drives strategic value for our customers. This collaboration enables joint customers to unlock the true potential of their data, drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and deliver measurable business outcomes."

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider dedicated to bridging the gap between insight generation and value realization. With over 3000 employees and offices in key global locations, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, Tredence partners with leading retail, CPG, high-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrial companies. By leveraging deep domain expertise, innovative data platforms, and strategic partnerships, Tredence delivers tailored, state-of-the-art solutions to its clients.

