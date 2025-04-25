Trident Reaffirms its Commitment to Social Welfare with Mega Cancer Screening Camp

NewsVoir

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 25: Trident Group, a leading textile conglomerate and a global leader in textile manufacturing, is organising a 10-day cancer screening and awareness camp at Arun Memorial Cultural Centre, Raikot Road, Barnala. The camp, which entered its fourth day on Thursday, is an initiative for the early diagnosis and to raise awareness about cancer, helping its beneficiaries identify symptoms and prevent the disease from progressing. Under the leadership of Trident Group's Chairman Emeritus Rajinder Gupta, the CSR initiative is being held by Trident Humanity Foundation in collaboration with World Cancer Care Charitable Society Chairman Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal.

The camp was inaugurated by DIG Sukhwant Singh Gill on Monday. Barnala SSP Sarafraz Alam, SP Rajesh Kumar Chhibber and Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal were also present on the occasion.

Trident official and Barnala Cricket Association secretary Rupinder Gupta thanked the guests, saying that the camp was an opportunity to unite against a disease that has deeply impacted countless lives and families. He said the word "cancer" evokes fear and anxiety, but the gathering on Monday symbolized a collective pledge to turn this fear into hope, anxiety into awareness, and despair into a joint effort.

In its first four days until Thursday evening, the camp has already seen the registration of 1,980 persons, a majority of whom are women, numbered at 1,064 (54%).

A team of specialist doctors is offering free consultation and information on cancer; blood sugar and blood pressure checks; mammography for breast cancer screening (for women); pap smear tests for cervical cancer (for women); PSA tests and prostate cancer screening (for men); blood cancer, oral and throat cancer screenings; bone density tests, and eye checkups and free eyeglasses.

Trident expressed gratitude to local village heads, panchayats, municipal councillors, journalists, and dignitaries for participating and urged widespread participation to benefit those in need.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

For more information about Trident, please visit: www.tridentindia.com.

