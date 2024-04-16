Trimurti Welcomes Shakti Kapoor: "To inspire range of Gypsum Plaster, Wall Putty and Tile Adhesives to make home Glamour and Excellence"

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 16: In a thrilling brand association, Trimurti has the iconic superstar, Mr. Shakti Kapoor as the newest face of the brand. This association marks a significant milestone in both realms of creativity and quality.

With a legacy of excellence, Trimurti has been revolutionizing the industry with its range of Wall Putty, Gypsum Plaster, Tile Adhesive, Epoxy Grout etc. Now, with the onboarding of Mr. Shakti Kapoor's charm and genius, the brand is set to soar to even greater heights.

Shakti Kapoor's persona resonates with style, uniqueness, and perfection, making him the perfect match for Trimurti's commitment to delivering the best quality. Together, they aim to inspire both residential and commercial builders alike to embark on a journey of transformation, turning ordinary spaces into extraordinary masterpieces.

Stay tuned as Trimurti and Shakti Kapoor unveils their collaborative content, bringing a touch of glamor and elegance to every wall and tile. With this dynamic partnership, the possibilities are endless, and the results are bound to be nothing short of spectacular. Get ready to witness the magic unfold as Trimurti and Shakti Kapoor redefined the art of wall and tile care.

Trimurti is a renowned manufacturer and exporter in India, specializing in wall-finishing products such as Gypsum Plaster, Wall Putty, Tile Adhesive, and more. Their products meet international quality standards and are backed by ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certifications, along with ISI accreditation in Wall Putty, Gypsum Plaster & Tile Adhesive. The company's presence is strongest in markets across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Manik Gupta and Rahul Gupta, the dynamic directors of Trimurti Wall Care Products Pvt. Ltd., emphasize their commitment to quality, stating, "We are a leading brand in India for wall care products, offering a wide range of internationally acclaimed products. Our strict quality control and use of the latest technology ensure precision in production. This dedication has earned us a loyal customer base, making Trimurti a trusted name in the industry.

Trimurti products are tailored for customers seeking efficiency, durability, and eco friendliness. With a strong focus on research and development, we offer cutting-edge solutions.

Our range includes the following products:

Wall Putty: Wall putty is a white cement-based powder made of polymer and other minerals that make the wall look smoother. It is primarily used to fill in cracks and holes in walls and prepare an even wall surface before applying paint. It is developed as a finishing coat that is used for covering the major pinholes or undulations and hence uniformly covering the surface.

Its application is in all types of plaster and concrete walls, ceilings, and renovation of older structures or buildings.

Gypsum Plaster: - Trimurti Gypsum Plaster is generally made up of heated Gypsum at a high temperature. It is a white powdery chemical compound called Hydrated Calcium Sulphate. Trimurti Gypsum Plaster is most suitable for the application of internal plastering systems as the punning of walls, ceilings, and all decorative works like cornices, moldings, and arches. The best part of Trimurti is that it hardens slowly with extra coverage and impurities-free features which makes it favorable to the construction teams and saves their time. Trimurti is one of the largest and best-quality Gypsum Plaster manufacturers in India.

Tile Adhesive: - This is a formulated polymer-modified Adhesive, that can be used to fit different types of tiles including mosaic tiles, ceramic tiles, small and large dimensions, Stones Etc. It can be utilized for fixing a wide range of tiles and stones over different substrates. These Tile Fixing Adhesives are prepared to blend, self-restoring, and with astounding adhesion properties. Their superior bonding strength prevents shrinkage, breaks, and slippage of tiles.

Trimurti- Sundarta ki Pehchaan

Website - https://trimurtiproducts.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/trimurtiproducts/

Toll Free - 1800-1200-620

