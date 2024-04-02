Trinity Infratech appoints Nonika Khera as Director of People & Culture

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 2: Trinity Infratech, a rising star in the realm of real estate development, proudly announces the appointment of Nonika Khera as the Director of People & Culture. With over two decades of experience in the Human Resources domain, Nonika brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to her new role.

Nonika Khera's career trajectory has seen her excel in strategic roles related to Human Resource Operational Excellence, Organizational Development, and Talent Management across various industries and continents. Her strategic influence has extended globally, making an impact on organizations in India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore.

Prior to joining Trinity Infratech, Nonika held key positions at prominent organizations such as Navraj, Omaxe, and Gutenberg LLC. Her contributions have been instrumental in setting up HR systems and processes, managing talent effectively, and driving organizational success.

Nonika's proactive approach to implementing HR systems and practices has consistently enhanced employee efficiency and growth, aligning seamlessly with Trinity Infratech's commitment to fostering a dynamic workplace culture.

Trinity Infratech recognizes Nonika Khera's strategic vision and leadership acumen as invaluable assets to the company's mission and goals. With her appointment, the company continues its journey as a rising star in real estate development, dedicated to cultivating a supportive and thriving work environment.

Adil Altaf, Managing Director of Trinity Infratech, expressed his enthusiasm for Nonika's appointment, stating, "At Trinity Infratech, we are committed to partnering with the best, whether internally or externally. Nonika's joining reaffirms this commitment, and we are confident that her expertise will shape our culture and contribute significantly to our success."

Nonika Khera also shared her excitement about joining Trinity Infratech, saying, "I am genuinely thrilled to be part of the Trinity family. The company's dedication to building both a customer-centric and employee-centric real estate brand resonates deeply with my own values. I am eager to contribute to this mission and foster a culture where every individual thrives and collectively, we achieve remarkable milestones."

The team at Trinity Infratech extends a warm welcome to Nonika Khera as she takes on her new role. With her genuine passion and expertise, Trinity Infratech is poised to redefine industry standards and achieve new heights in real estate development.

Nonika Khera's appointment as Director of People & Culture marks an exciting chapter in Trinity Infratech's journey, promising to bring fresh perspectives and drive transformative change within the organization.

