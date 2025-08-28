Tripura has 1,08,281 ‘Lakhpati Didis’; women empowerment govt’s priority: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 28 Among the 4.85 lakh women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Tripura, as many as 1,08,281 women emerged as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through their engagement in various enterprising units, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced here on Thursday.

Addressing the ‘National Workshop on Integrated Farming Cluster for North Eastern States’, the Chief Minister said that the state government’s target of creating 1.14 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ has already reached 1,08,281 women, thereby achieving 95 per cent of the goal.

“These ‘Lakhpati Didis’ are not only economically empowered, but also are leading their families towards prosperity,” CM Saha said, adding that this transformation was possible due to the women's determination, government support and community solidarity.

He said that beyond financial success, these 'Lakhpati Didis' inspire others by adopting sustainable livelihood practices and achieving a decent standard of living.

The Chief Minister said that the government actively backs this initiative, promoting diversified livelihood activities and fostering collaboration across sectors for strategic planning and implementation.

A ‘Lakhpati Didi’ is an SHG member with an annual household income exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

Over 4.85 lakh women members of SHGs under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) are engaged in the business of piggery, goatery, poultry, fishery, catering, agro ecological practices and in various MSMEs, he said.

The Chief Minister informed that to strengthen their livelihood related activities, bank loans to the tune of Rs 1,677 crore were provided to the SHG members and Rs 787 crore was provided as revolving funds and community investment.

He said that 3.13 lakh women farmers are involved in farm and livestock based livelihood activities in Tripura.

Noting that agriculture remains the backbone of the country's economy and the lifeline of rural households, CM Saha said that to strengthen livelihoods, particularly for SHG Didis, the Integrated Farming Cluster (IFC) approach has been conceptualised, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

“In Tripura, we have already launched activities for 80 IFCs with an investment of Rs 32 crore,” the Chief Minister said, adding that on an average 250 to 300 small and marginal farmers have been linked with livelihood service centres, which are providing quality seeds, fertilisers and equipment along with better market access.

He said that the Prime Minister termed the eight Northeastern states as the 'Ashtalakshmi' of India and he emphasised on the need to strengthen infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood generation of the people of the region.

“The BJP government’s main target is that every family should become self-reliant with special focus on women and the youth,” CM Saha said.

