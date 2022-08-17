TRP planting 7500 saplings to mark 75 years of Independence

New Delhi, August 17: At a time when the whole nation is celebrating 75 years of independence as ‘Azjadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a Delhi-based startup decided to celebrate the occasion with a contribution towards a greener environment by planting 7500 saplings across Delhi NCR. The plantation drive kick-started on Tuesday and will continue for the next 75 days. The directors of ‘The Rolling Plate’ along with their whole team participated in the plantation drive, and around 300 saplings were planted on the launching day only.

“As Independence day also happens to be the 3rd foundation day of our startup, we decided to celebrate it with a cause associated, and thus the idea of tree plantation came up. We have been supporting some or the other social cause on every occasion, and this year when we have completed 75 years of independence, we decided to contribute to a better environment,” said Jahhan Khurana, MD, The Rolling Plate.

Jahhan launched ‘The Rolling Plate’, a cloud kitchen-based online restaurant chain, in 2019 with his friend Divy Kohli and has been successfully running the unique idea with around 300 online restaurants across Delhi NCR.

On the occasion of their 3rd foundation day, Directors, along with their whole team of more than a hundred employees, also took out a Tiranga Yatra and then distributed some essentials among the homeless people.

“Giving it back to society has always been our thought with the growing business. The Rolling Plate has given us a presence in the food business community, and whenever we get a chance to do something for either the society or the environment, we definitely volunteer to come forward,” said Divy Kohli, Director, The Rolling Plate.

The first lot of three hundred saplings has been planted at a public park in the Ashok Vihar area of North Delhi. The directors informed that since they have employees from across Delhi NCR, every member has been assigned the responsibility of planting as well as maintaining the plants.

“It’s not just that we will plant and go. We have pledged to maintain them as well. So I will be visiting all the sights where we are running this drive and keeping a check on the growth of plants. The message is clear. We have to save our environment and make it better for the next generation. This is the need of this hour, and all should understand and act accordingly,” Jahhan Khurana concluded.

