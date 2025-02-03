Trump delays Mexico tariff hike by a month, talks of ‘deal’ coming

Washington, Feb 3 US tariff hikes on Mexico will be delayed by a month, President Donald Trump announced on Monday indicating a “deal” could be coming. Conversations with Canada are also underway, as Trump spoke with Justin Trudeau.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after the Mexican leader announced the delay in a post on X.

Trump added: “It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican soldiers on the border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one-month period.”

The negotiations will be held with Mexico which will be attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two countries,” Trump added.

Trump’s tariff hikes of 25 per cent on imports from Mexico and Canada (10 per cent for Canadian energy) and 10 per cent on goods from China were to go into effect on Tuesday.

Trump also spoke with Canada’s outgoing prime minister Trudeau. “Canada doesn’t even allow US banks to open or do business there. What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada. Just spoke to Justin Trudeau. Will be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.,” Trump said.

