TSMC reports USD 9.02 billion in June revenue, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

Hsinchu [Taiwan], July 10 : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported consolidated revenue of Taiwan New Dollar (NTD) 263.71 billion (About USD 9.02 billion) for June 2025, reflecting a 26.9 per cent increase compared to June 2024, according to its monthly revenue disclosure.

However, on a month-on-month basis, revenue declined by 17.7 per cent from NTD 320.52 billion (USD 10.96 billion) recorded in May 2025.

For the first half of 2025, TSMC's cumulative revenue reached NTD 1.77 trillion (USD 60.8 billion), marking a 40 per cent growth compared to NTD 1.27 trillion in the same period last year.

The data highlights TSMC's robust year-on-year performance amid some short-term monthly fluctuations. The company did not provide commentary on the cause of the month-over-month dip.

TSMC is listed on both the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2330) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TSM).

TSMC has solidified its dominance in the global pure-play wafer foundry market, growing its market share to 67.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to a report by Taipei-based research firm TrendForce Corp, reported by Focus Taiwan in June.

Although TSMC's revenue declined by 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to USD 25.52 billion due to seasonal slowdowns, the company's market share still edged up from 67.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

TrendForce attributed this performance to continued strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, as well as accelerated client orders seeking to mitigate risks from ongoing U.S. tariff policies.

TSMC's closest competitor, South Korea's Samsung Electronics, saw its market share fall to 7.7 per cent, down from 8.1 per cent in the prior quarter. Samsung's foundry sales dropped by 11.3 per cent to USD 2.89 billion over the same period.

China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) maintained its third-place ranking with a 6.0 per cent market share, ahead of Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) at 4.7 per cent, and U.S.-based GlobalFoundries at 4.2 per cent.

