TTK Prestige's innovative Svachh Duo gas stove offers liftable burners for an easy cleaning experience

TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances brand, reiterated its commitment to innovation in the kitchen with the launch of the Svachh Duo gas stove.

Designed for ease and safety, the Svachh Duo comes with liftable burners, thus allowing the home cook to lift the burners for an ultra-easy cleaning experience.

The product stems from extensive research undertaken across the country, which revealed that homemakers were becoming increasingly frustrated with the difficulty involved in cleaning a gas stove after use. Addressing this pain point of consumers, TTK Prestige's Svachh Duo gas stove makes the cleaning process effortless and safe, with liftable burners.

The Svachh Duo gas stove, which is specially designed for Indian kitchens, is perfect for the busy home-maker who prioritizes convenience, visual appeal, ease of use and enhanced functionality. The superior 6mm toughened glass comes in an attractive dual tone finish, which adds a touch of elegance to the kitchen.

Home cooks are spoilt for choice as the Svachh Duo gas stove comes in four different models. These include two and three burner gas stoves as well as two four burner versions. The jumbo burner, which is only available in 3 and 4 burner models, is perfect to speed up the cooking process.

The Svachh Duo gas stove has a spacious drip tray in the liftable burner set, which collects more food waste. This feature makes the cleaning process effortless. Every little detail has been thought of, including ergonomic knobs and sturdy pan supports.

Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged into the go-to innovative kitchen appliances brand for home-cooks across the country. In fact, it is estimated that there exists a TTK Prestige product in nearly every Indian kitchen.

The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and Innovation, which forms the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. The Svachh Duo gas stove ensures that home cooks can effortlessly cook, lift and clean, thus reducing the time they spend in the kitchen.

The Svachh Duo gas stove is ISI certified. The 2-burner model retails for Rs 8245, whilst the three burner version costs Rs 10945. The four burner models can be purchased for Rs 13395 and Rs 13895. The range is available at Prestige Xclusive stores, select dealer outlets, the exclusive e-store and other leading ecommerce sites.

