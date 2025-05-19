Turkish firm Celebi sends notice to commentator Abhijit Mitra, he says comments made based on reported facts

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services whose clearance for ground handling at various Indian Airports were recently revoked by the Bureau of Civil Aviation, has sent a legal cease and desist legal notice to prominent commentator and geopolitical expert Abhijit Iyer Mitra.

The notice sent to Iyer Mitra via counsel, alleges that Iyer Mitra has been spreading false and malicious statements about the firm Celebi. The notice further alleges that Mitra had claimed that Turkish President Erdogan's daughter owns the firm and was married to a manufacturer of drones supplied to Pakistan and that Celebi's presence in India was a threat to country's national security.

The notice claims that neither Celebi or its shareholders are related to President Erdogan of Turkey and that the company operates under Indian laws. Celebi says it carries out its business through Indian professionals and operated within the ambit of Indian law. The notice then calls on Iyer Mitra to cease and desist from such comments.

🧵 1/2 This weekend @celebi_aviation’s local 5th columns, sent me a legal notice implying that @RTErdogan & @EmineErdogan’s daughter is of low character & association with her is disreputable. My lawyer @jai_a_dehadrai sent them this reply (notice in following tweet) pic.twitter.com/HHlPfursI1— Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) May 19, 2025

On his part, Abhijit Iyer Mitra replied to the notice through his counsel Jai Anant Dehadrai. In his reply Iyer Mitra said that all opinions offered were based on publicly reported facts and of significant national interest and thus his comments were in the domain of free speech. A copy of the reply and notice received were also posted by Iyer Mitra on his X account.

Mitra goes on say that the holding structure of Celebi group is opaque and thus suspicious. He says that given the action taken by the Bureau of Civil Aviation against Celebi his comments are fair.

Mitra also says that it was widely reported that Turkish Defence firms appear to have provided Pakistan with attack drones deployed against India in the most recent altercations on May 8-9 after India conducted Operation Sindoor against terror sites in Pakistan.

Mitra says that he being a geopolitical expert had raised pertinent questions on the ownership structure since Celebi operated in highly sensitive Airport operations.

Meanwhile, Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance, citing national security concerns.

The company, which provides airport ground handling services across India, argued that the move will jeopardise thousands of jobs and threatens investor confidence.

The revocation reportedly stems from growing concerns over Turkey's support to Pakistan in the India-Pakistan conflict.

However, Celebi maintains that its operations in India are independent and professionally governed, distancing itself from any political affiliations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor