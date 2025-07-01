TVS Motor Company Registers the Highest Ever Quarterly Sales at 12.77 Lakhs in Q1FY26

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 402,001 units in June 2025 with a growth of 20% as against 333,646 units in the month of June 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 322,168 units in June 2024 to 385,698 units in June 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 10% with sales increasing from 255,734 units in June 2024 to 281,012 units in June 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 152,701 units in June 2024 to 188,774 units in June 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 26% with sales increasing from 128,986 units in June 2024 to 162,291 units in June 2025.

Electric Vehicle

EV registered sales of 14,400 units in June 2025 as against 15,859 units in June 2024. While the retails of TVS iQube continue to be robust, disruptions in the EV supply chain, particularly concerning magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 54% with sales increasing from 76,074 units in June 2024 to 117,145 units in June 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 58% with sales increasing from 66,434 units in June 2024 to 104,686 units in June 2025.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 42% with sales increasing from 11,478 units in June 2024 to 16,303 units in June 2025.

First Quarter Sales Performance FY 2025-26

During the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the company registered the highest ever quarterly sales at 12.77 Lakh units. The two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 10.56 Lakh units in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 to 12.32 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2025-26. Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 0.31 Lakh units in FY 2024-25 to 0.45 Lakh units in the current quarter. Total exports registered a growth of 39% with sales increasing from 2.54 Lakh units in FY 2024-25 to 3.52 Lakh units in the current quarter.

