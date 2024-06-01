TVS Motor Company's May 2024 Sales Registers Growth of 12 per cent

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1: TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 12% increasing from 330,609 units in May 2023 to 369,914 units in May 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 13% with sales increasing from 319,295 units in May 2023 to 359,590 units in May 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 7% with sales increasing from 252,690 units in May 2023 to 271,140 units in May 2024.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 7% with sales increasing from 162,248 units in May 2023 to 173,627 units in May 2024. Scooter sales registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 121,156 units in the month of May 2023 to 145,305 units in May 2024.

Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicles grew by 4% with sales increasing from 17,953 units in May 2023 to 18,674 units in May 2024.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 27% with sales increasing from 76,607 units in May 2023 to 96,966 units in May 2024. Two-wheeler exports grew by 33% with sales increasing from 66,605 units in May 2023 to 88,450 units in May 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 10,324 units in May 2024 as against 11,314 units in May 2023.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor