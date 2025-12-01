UAE Honours Sundeep Makthala with Palace-Endorsed Golden Visa

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] / Dubai [UAE], December 1: Global technology leader and cross-border innovation strategist Sundeep Kumar Makthala has been awarded a Palace-Endorsed UAE Golden Visa, one of the rarest and most prestigious recognitions conferred by the United Arab Emirates. The honour was granted with the support of the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Palace Office, placing Makthala among an elite group of global achievers trusted by the UAE.

Introduced in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa is considered one of the region's highest long-term recognitions, extended only to individuals with exceptional international impact. Prominent Indian figures who have received this honour include Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, and Sania Mirza.

With this conferment, Makthala becomes the first Telugu tech leader to be honoured directly by the Ras Al Khaimah Royal Office, marking a historic milestone.

Grand Welcome in Hyderabad

Upon his return to India, Makthala received an energetic and heartfelt welcome at the Hyderabad International Airport, where a vibrant flashmob and well-wishers celebrated his achievement with pride and warmth.

Meeting with Telangana IT & Industries Minister

Immediately after landing, Makthala paid a courtesy visit to IT and Industries Minister Sri D. Sridhar Babu at the Minister's Quarters, accompanied by his wife, Smt. Bhagya Lakshmi. His first visit to the Minister symbolised gratitude towards the Telangana State for its continuous encouragement and support.

A proud son of Telangana, Makthala played an active part in the Telangana movement through technology-led volunteer mobilisation and continues to champion the state globally through innovation diplomacy, investment pathways, and international collaborations.

During the meeting, he assured the Minister of his full support in strengthening Telangana-UAE collaboration, fostering startup growth, attracting global investments, enabling innovation exchange, and building strong trade and technology linkages. He shared that this rare UAE honour deepens his commitment to advancing Telangana's global footprint.

Minister Sridhar Babu appreciated Makthala's dedication, global influence, and continued service to the state, stating that leaders who elevate Telangana's identity on international platforms bring immense pride and future opportunities to the region.

Global Impact & Recognition

Makthala represents 2,843 companies across 63 countries as Chairman of the World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC) and serves as Global President of TITA. Through Tconsult and his Middle East expansion platform ExpandME, he enables innovators, entrepreneurs, and companies to scale globally.

His Cyber Satyagraha Peace Mission, endorsed by Nobel Laureates, highlights his commitment to ethical technology and world peace. He has addressed audiences in 63 countries, including at the United Nations, Microsoft Headquarters, and the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, and has earned recognition from leaders such as Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global business icon Carlos Slim.

The UAE's decision to confer a Palace-Endorsed Golden Visa on Makthala and his entire family stands as a powerful symbol of trust, honour, and acknowledgment of his global contributions.

