UHA Appoints Senior Director, Doubles Down on International Growth

NewsVoir

London [UK], November 26: International Architecture and Design firm UHA today announced the appointment of Zachary Dominitz as Senior Director and Head of India, a sign of the firm's focus on international growth with emphasis on sustainability and design innovation.

The firm, with offices across Europe and Asia, is approaching its 15 year anniversary13 of those active in Indiaand recently expanded into SE Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. The appointment of Mr. Dominitz, who has extensive experience developing brands and growing sustainable business, marks a bold strategic shift for UHA.

"We have an extremely talented design team, and Zachary brings a wealth of experience in working with creatives and designers. He understands how to balance growing the business with nurturing our people, which has always been a priority for us," said Jonas Upton-Hansen, the firm's Founder and Managing Partner. "Hiring Zachary to run and grow our operations will allow us as designers to be focused on the architecture and delivering excellence to our clients."

Dominitz, who has an MBA from London Business School and a BA from UCLA, has lived and worked in the US, the UK, Australia and Argentina. His background includes building global brands as part of Omnicom's premiere brand design firm Siegel+Gale, and designing sustainability initiatives for hundreds of the world's largest organisations as Global Head of Accounts for TerraCycle. He also has extensive marketing and communications experience which includes running agencies in New York and London, managing Media Affairs for Bill Clinton's White House, and serving as a columnist for The Huffington Post.

"I worked with the UHA team last year to help roadmap their future and it was immediately evident the keys to success were all there: a remarkably progressive, sleek, human-centred design language, a dedicated core team who have been with the firm a long time and support each other, and the appetite and talent to grow," Dominitz said. "When UHA approached me about joining the firm to lead the change we'd programmed, it felt like the right pairing."

"We've started work on new projects in Argentina, Mexico, Oman, Taiwan and Thailand, with upcoming projects in China, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, and across the Middle East, so it's exactly the right time for us to solidify our foundations and streamline our business processes to support this growth," Co-Founder Ricardo Mateu added. "Having Zachary in Mumbai to anchor what is now the fastest growing of our seven international offices makes perfect sense and adds a great balance to our global management team."

The move comes in conjunction with a restructuring of the UHA team designed to bolster its global skillset, empowering regional Directors, and diversifying its offerings. UHA has invested in Landscape and Interior Design teams and is rotating staff across offices to ensure its multi-nodal, always-on approach is supported with the talent and creativity that clients seek to stand-out in a growing market.

UHA has more than 60 active on-site across 3 continents, ranging from small villa communities in the Mediterranean and the tallest residential towers in New Delhi and Mumbai to an award-winning 53 hectare masterplan in Moscow and Mexico's first delivered LEED-certified residential development. Their presence in India runs deep, built over more than a decade of delivering work in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore and NCR

"The energy in India isn't just in the market, it's in the people," said Dominitz. "It's evident immediately; the passion, the creativity, the hunger to create something extraordinary. This isn't about arriving and observing; it's about becoming part of a story already in motion. The design community here is expanding its reach and confidence, shaping cities, neighbourhoods and possibilities. India is vast, complex, deeply human, and the chance to help design spaces that belong to that rhythm, that optimism, that future... it's a privilege we take seriously, and an adventure of which we're proud to be a part."

UHA designs and delivers projects that vary in context, function, and scale, encompassing architecture, masterplanning, landscaping, environmental services and interior design. From concept design to turnkey challenges, we have projects on-site from London to Taipei, covering boutique residential towers and luxury villas to high-tech workspaces and educational institutions.

Our asynchronous approach means that somewhere we are always open. Distributed across 7 time zones, our team of architects, designers, urbanists, visualisers, sustainability consultants, and project managers design and deliver projects around the clock. As office hours draw to a close in Tokyo, work continues in Mumbai and construction sites open in London. With multiple projects currently under construction across 3 continents, our multi-nodal studio provides a variety of services within an accelerated timeline.

For more information visit www.uha.global

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor