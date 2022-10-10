October 10: Zest Partners is all set to host its fourth episode “Un – Puzzling the last mile in recruitment” of its series Zest Talks on October – 12 – 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM. The webinar is aimed to talk about how it is not ethical as a candidate to run out on your employers or in trending terms “Ghost your employers” and also touch on how hiring and retention have become great challenges for employers across different on boarding stages.

In recent years, recruiters and hiring managers have reported an increase in workers failing to appear at interviews or failing to show up for their first day of work after accepting the job without explanation. In this webinar, we’ll discuss how employers can fill the last mile recruitment gap, and how technology can help reduce the last mile’s hitch.

This time, Zest Partner is expecting more attendees than their previous webinar, which drew over 4000+ participants.

The fourth episode will consist of a panel of 3 speakers in total:

Maya John

Maya is the Chief People Officer at Daily Hunt. She previously worked with companies such as GEHC, XLRI & LinkedIn adding up to 2 decades worth of expertise. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Computer Science) from Manipal Institute of Technology and a Master’s in Business Administration from Santa Clara University.

Jitender Panihar

Jitender is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Fitelo. He has previously worked with companies such as Cerebrus Consultants, Deloitte, PWC & MoEngage Inc adding up to a decade and a half years’ worth of expertise. He is also an Angel investor, and also a cricketer. Jitender holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Gujarat University and holds two Masters one in Labour Law and Labour Welfare from Symbiosis Society’s Law College and one in Human resource management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies.

Rakesh Ranjan

Rakesh is the Managing Partner at Zyoin. He has over a decade’s worth of experience in the recruiting field. He is an expert in setting up recruitment strategies and processes for his customers. He has helped various organizations hire the right leaders and has helped them set up their teams from scratch in India and globally. He graduated from one of India’s top universities which is the University of Delhi.

After launching its first webinar on June 24, 2022, Zest Partners’ Webinar Series’ Zest Talks’ has proved very successful, moving from 100+ registrations to 4000+ today.

About Zest Partners

Zest Partners is an exclusive leadership hiring firm that aims to serve organizations for their senior, leadership, and executive-level needs through a network of talented individuals with highly specialized expertise. Zest’s team has scaled many corporations within the Indian market throughout the year. As an executive search firm, Zest hires the right talented leaders that will fit within the organization and help push it into more successful avenues.

Learn more at https: //www.zestpartners.in/.

About Zest Talks

Zest Talks is a webinar series that was launched by Zest Partners to connect candidates and leaders from various fields to gain a better understanding of the market as well as to get a better insight into how other leaders think differently to make a difference.

