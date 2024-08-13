Uncontrolled hypertension grips 90 per cent of Indian women: experts warn

Health Presso

New Delhi [India], August 13: The American Association of Cardiologists of Indian Origin (AACIO) USA, International Society of Cardiovascular Ultrasound (ISCU) USA, World Heart Academy, and World Wellness Foundation, in academic partnership with JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., hosted a groundbreaking multispeciality national consensus on hypertension in women at the Taj Mansingh Hotel, New Delhi. The conference addressed the urgent issue of hypertension among women, particularly focusing on the cardio-renal metabolic approach.

Dr H.K. Chopra, preventive & clinical cardiologist, Medanta Moolchand Heart Institute, organizing chairman and national president of CSI, emphasized the alarming rise of hypertension, especially among young adults in India. "Hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and a leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. India is the world capital of hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, obesity, metabolic syndrome, heart failure, and CKD. The prevalence of hypertension in India is 35-40% in young adults in urban areas and 15-20% in rural areas. It is 50% at the age of 50, 60% at the age of 60, 70% at the age of 70, and 80% at the age of 80," he stated. He added, "Uncontrolled hypertension today is like a global tsunami, leading to premature cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events. The prevalence in India is alarming, with 90% of Indians suffering from uncontrolled hypertension, a matter of great concern."

Deliberating at the conference, Dr Tiny Nair, Chief Cardiologist, PRS Hospital Trivandrum, pointed out recent developments in the management of hypertension in women, particularly focusing on hypertensive disease of pregnancy (HDP), saying, "Recent studies indicate that women with a history of hypertensive disease of pregnancy (HDP) are at a higher risk of developing heart disease later in life. It is crucial to recognize past HDP as a significant risk factor in women, beyond standard risk management."

New data suggests that even in the absence of hypertension, these women are more prone to heart diseases such as coronary artery disease (CAD), heart failure, and aortic and mitral valve diseases. Recognizing a history of HDP as a key risk factor beyond the usual risk factors could greatly improve heart disease management in women, he further added.

Addressing the issue of resistant hypertension, Dr Viveka Kumar, Vice Chairman & Chief of Cath Labs & Cardiac Sciences from Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, noted, "Resistant hypertension is difficult to control and increases the risk of serious health complications. Managing this condition requires a combination of lifestyle changes and proper medication. Early detection and personalized care are vital for improving the quality of life in affected individuals."

Vikas Khare, Vice President of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., emphasized the need for a gender-centric approach in hypertension care, particularly for women, stating, "Educating women on risk factor reduction and promoting a healthy lifestyle is paramount for improving hypertension care and managing comorbidities in women."

The conference provided actionable insights into hypertension management, with a particular focus on women. One of the key outcomes was the development of guidelines aimed at improving hypertension care across various levels, emphasizing a shift from treating illness to promoting overall wellness. These guidelines are expected to enhance the approach to managing hypertension, ensuring more effective prevention and treatment strategies.

The event also included an Annual Accolades Ceremony, honouring over 100 eminent female doctors for their contributions to advanced medical care, reinforcing the theme of women empowerment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Health Presso.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor