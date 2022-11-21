Under the aegis of Mayo College General Council, Ajmer Mayoor School opens in Jaipur

Global Institute of Technology Society, Jaipur under the Leadership of Mangi Lal Kandoi has set up Mayoor School Jaipur under the aegis of Mayo College General Council, Ajmer. The school will start its first academic session in April-2023 with its formal launch today. This launch is in line with the Mayo College General Council strategy of strengthening its presence in the State.

Mayoor School Jaipur aims to empower the children of the city with quality education along with exposure to world class facilities for overall development. The school will follow various International and national curricula. Mayoor School Jaipur is equipped with digital classrooms comprising of interactive digital technology for better teaching-learning, fully equipped high-end computer labs, specially designed labs for Social Science, Science, Mathematics and languages. A makers' space is present to help students with STEAM learning so that they become technology disruptors in the future.

Strategically Located, Top Infrastructure

Strategically located in the Sitapura area of the city, Mayoor School Jaipur boasts of a completely air conditioned school zone which is part of the greater 10 acre education campus. The lush green campus is powered by one of the largest rooftop solar plants of its kind to meet energy requirements along with thousands of trees. For holistic development of the students, Mayoor School Jaipur has activities ranging from Music & Dance, Art & Craft, Pottery, Swimming, Basketball, Football, Badminton and Tennis as a part of their outdoor games along with an extensive indoor play area when the weather gets extreme. The school has prioritized student safety and mental wellbeing along with strong academic excellence.

The key differentiator for Mayoor School Jaipur across the country will be its unique pedagogy of Integrated Learning with best practices from national and international curriculums which ensures that every child learns the way they want to learn. This ensures that the child discovers and develops their core potential. Implementing a thinking curriculum depends on highly skilled, creative and flexible educators who are able to adapt their pedagogy to prepare students for the world beyond. Mayoor School Jaipur with the support of Mayo College General Council Schools shall ensure that teachers are trained and groomed to deliver excellence in each class.

Commenting on the launch of Mayoor School Jaipur, Naman Kandoi, Director, Mayoor School Jaipur said, "The world values self-motivated, creative, empathetic, and cognitively sharp citizens. Mayoor School Jaipur has a conducive environment for students to realize their highest potential via personalized, experiential and creative pedagogies. Our students will shape the world of tomorrow armed with knowledge, skills and wisdom while making informed and meaningful life choices." Parents can apply to be on the waitlist at our website -

Sr. Vice Chairman, Th. Randhir Vikram Singhji said, "A collaboration of Mayo College General Council, Mayoor School Jaipur will follow the best practices of the well known Public School. It goes without saying that it will provide the very best in terms of academics, sports as well as extra and co-curricular activities."

Lt. Gen. S H Kulkarni (Retd.), Secretary, Mayo College General Council & Director, Mayo College Ajmer said, "The Mayo College General Council is pleased to expand its footprint in the state. The Mayoor School Jaipur in collaboration with GITS will ensure that the Mayo ethos is shared by many more students. Mayo College General Council is extremely delighted to support Mayoor School Jaipur and its students in all facets and will extend various exchange and competition opportunities to them over the years."

Mayoor School Jaipur is not just a school; it is an environment and a culture that will foster values of empathy, integrity, perseverance, and autonomy in its students.

To know more, please visit .

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor