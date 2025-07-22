Underground mining at Gondkhari: A sustainable boost to environment and local economy  

Ahmedabad, July 22 The development of Gondkhari Underground Coal Block near Nagpur will witness least disturbance to the villages and forests on the surface. The Ministry of Coal that awarded the block to Adani Power Limited through competitive bidding will produce two million tonnes of coal annually using underground technology.

The block awarded to Adani Power Limited through competitive bidding forms part of the Coal Ministry’s strategy to produce two million tonnes of coal annually in the country, using underground technology.

The project will set a precedent for environmentally conscious resource extraction. Unlike traditional open-cast mining, the Gondkhari project will ensure minimal surface disruption. Of the total 862.00 hectares, including 87.351 hectares of revenue forest land, will remain undisturbed as no infrastructure development or mining operations will occur on forest land.

As a result, the underground mining project will prevent tree felling and forest degradation, which are the major concerns of the stakeholders today. The company will develop mine entries and infrastructure on privately acquired land, ensuring that forest patches remain intact.

This underground approach not only safeguards biodiversity but also aligns with the principles of ecological conservation. The Forest Diversion Proposal underscores the project's commitment to regulatory compliance, especially with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Beyond environmental stewardship, the Gondkhairi Underground Mining project promises substantial socio-economic benefits. It is a much-awaited project since it does not involve any resettlement of people and will generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 2500 people in Vidarbha region.

Adani Power has developed an extensive CSR plan for the local communities covering critical areas such as Education, Health, livelihood and rural infrastructure, among others. Local youth will be empowered through skill development programs facilitated by Adani Power, including initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). These programs aim to uplift the community by enhancing employability and fostering inclusive growth. Also, the project will enhance the revenue for the state government through royalty, taxes, and duties.

