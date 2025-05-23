Union Bank of India Empowers Dreams: Chhonzin Angmo Becomes First Visually Impaired Woman to Conquer Mount Everest

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Chhonzin Angmo has etched her name in history by becoming the first visually impaired female to stand atop the world's highest peak. Her quest to the pinnacles of glory was supported by Union Bank of India. With unwavering determination, Angmo reached Mount Everest, inspiring millions with her achievement.

Having lost her sight at eight due to a reaction to medication, Angmo's journey is a testament to her resilience and courage. Despite her disability, the 29-year-old employee of Union Bank of India has already climbed several peaks such as Siachen Kumar post (15632 ft), unnamed peak (19717ft) Ladakh, before embarking on her Everest journey. She received a National Award from Hon'ble President of India for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2024 under the 'Sarvshresth Divyangjan' category.

Her successful ascent showcases her perseverance, trust in her team, and unrelenting spirit. Angmo's achievement is a shining example of how courage, resilience, and determination can overcome adversity. Union Bank of India celebrates Angmo's achievement as an inspiration to humanity, embodying the spirit of empowerment and inclusivity that the Bank strives to promote. Angmo's story encourages both the underprivileged and privileged to push beyond perceived limitations.

