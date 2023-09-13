Union Cabinet approves 75 lakh more LPG connections under Ujjwala, eCourts phase III, FDI in Suven Pharmaceuticals  

New Delhi [India], September 13 : An additional 75 lakh beneficiaries under the PM Ujjwala scheme, the third phase of eCourts program, and a foreign direct investment proposal to the tune of up to Rs 9,589 crore in Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited by Berhyanda Limited of Cyprus were among the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday.

The additional LPG connections to be provided in the course of the next three years will come with a financial implication of Rs 1,650 crore, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference on Wednesday.

As per the existing modalities of Ujjawala 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to beneficiaries.

A fortnight ago, the Union Cabinet, in a relief for citizens, decided to cut the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 200. In Delhi for instance, the decision brought down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903.

The across-the-board reduction was in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to Ujjwala households, which will continue. The effective price in Delhi for Ujjwala beneficiaries after this reduction will be Rs 703 per cylinder.

There are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers, including 9.6 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries.

Coming to the eCourts project, it will have a financial outlay of Rs 7,210 crore. The eCourts mission mode project is the prime mover for improving access to justice using technology. As part of the National eGovernance Plan, the e-Courts project is under implementation since 2007 and Phase II of which has just concluded.

“The main objective of the Phase-III is to create a unified technology platform for the judiciary, which will provide a seamless and paperless interface between the courts, the litigants, and other stakeholders,” the government said.

Citizens who do not have access to technology will be able to access judicial services from eSewa Kendras, thus bridging the digital divide.

Virtual participation in the court proceedings will be possible, thus reducing costs associated with court proceedings, such as travel expenses for witnesses, judges, and other stakeholders.

The Centrally Sponsored Scheme of eCourts Phase III is being implemented under the joint partnership of Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India and eCommittee, Supreme Court of India, in a decentralized manner through the respective High Courts to develop a judicial system that would promote ease of justice by making the system more accessible, affordable, reliable, predictable, and transparent for all stakeholders.

Further, the proposal for investment in Suven Pharmaceuticals was taken by the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the government said the approval is for the acquisition of up to 76.1 per cent equity shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals. It is an Indian pharmaceutical company listed on the exchanges

“The aggregate foreign investment may increase up to 90.1 per cent in M/s Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited,” the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said in a release.

“The proposal has been evaluated by SEBI, RBI, CCI, and other relevant agencies. The approval has been granted after examination of the proposal by Departments concerned, RBI and SEBI, and is subject to the fulfillment of all rules and regulations as applicable in this regard.”

As per the FDI Policy, 100 per cent foreign investment is allowed under automatic route in greenfield pharmaceutical projects.

In brownfield pharmaceutical projects, FDI upto 74 per cent are allowed under the automatic route and government approval is required for investment beyond 74 per cent.

Total FDI inflows in pharmaceutical sector have been Rs 43,713 crore during the last five years (from 2018-19 to 2022-23).

