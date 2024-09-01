Union Minister Hardeep Puri wishes Indian Oil on 65th establishment day

New Delhi [India], September 1 : On the 65th establishment day of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the company for its role in protecting Indian citizens from global fuel price hikes over the past three years.

"Pehle Indian, Phir Oil! Even as the entire world suffered 40-70 per cent fuel inflation during last 3 years, this spirit of IndianOil kept Indian citizens insulated from soaring global fuel prices, as PM@narendramodiJi didn't want our citizens, specially the vulnerable ones, to suffer from crises of fuel availability, affordability and sustainability," Puri said in a post on X.

"On the momentous occasion of 65th IndianOil Day, I acknowledge the extraordinary contributions of IndianOil and wish the organisation continued success in its journey of excellence," he said.

The minister also pointed out that Indian oil was established as a vision to achieve self-reliance in the petroleum sector in the country and the company has steadfastly upheld its commitment to putting the nation first and it emerged as the bedrock of India's energy security.

According to the company, it processes over 1.6 million barrels of crude oil and serves over three crore Indians through an expansive network of more than 61 thousand customer touchpoints, including more than 37 thousand fuel stations. It delivers more than 26 lakh LPG cylinders daily, even to the remotest corners of India, and fuels over 2,300 flights, with more than half of the flights in Indian skies being refuelled by Indian Oil.

The minister also thanked the employees of Indian Oil for their contribution and also wished the organisation continued success in its journey.

Puri added, "This remarkable journey is a testament not only to the enduring legacy of Indian oil and gas industry but also to the relentless dedication of nearly 30 thousand Ionians and six lack strong extended workforce who, through their indomitable spirit, ensure that India continues to move forward no matter the challenges".

