Union Minister Piyush Goyal attends Republic Day celebrations at Indian Embassy in Muscat

Muscat [Oman], January 28 : Union Minister Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal participated in the celebration of India's 76th Republic Day at the Embassy of India in Muscat, Oman.

The event saw the presence of Minister Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Goyal's counterpart from Oman, along with members of the vibrant Indian diaspora and distinguished Omani dignitaries.

The minister in a social media post stated "Delighted to join the celebrations of India's 76th Republic Day at Embassy of India, Muscat along with my counterpart Minister Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, the vibrant Indian diaspora and esteemed Omani dignitaries"

Speaking at the event, Minister Goyal expressed his delight in being part of the occasion and highlighted the shared bond between the two nations.

A key highlight of the celebration was the performance titled "Sur Sandook: India-Oman Jukebox," which showcased the deep cultural connection between India and Oman. The mesmerizing presentation added a special charm to the event, making it a memorable experience for all attendees.

Goyal is on a two-day visit to Oman, Oman, where he will participate in the 11th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al-Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Sultanate of Oman from January 27-28, 2025.

This visit highlights the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with Oman, one of its important trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with bilateral trade estimated at over USD 8.94 billion in 2023-2024.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on trade and investment and the global economic situation.

The talks on India-Oman CEPA which are at an advanced stage are likely to get further impetus during the visit. Both sides are negotiating and exploring a commercially significant, balanced, equitable, ambitious and mutually beneficial CEPA.

A business delegation is accompanying Goyal for the Joint Business Council meeting between FICCI and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

