Union Minister Piyush Goyal explores AI and green technology collaboration ahead of key discussions in ISMR

New Delhi [India], August 26 : As the second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is set to commence in Singapore today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been actively engaging with key stakeholders to enhance bilateral cooperation.

In a series of high-profile meetings, Goyal has emphasized India's commitment to technological advancement and sustainable development.

In a recent update on X, Union Minister Goyal expressed his enthusiasm about meeting Stephen Miller, President and Group CEO of ST Telemedia.

He posted, "Delighted to meet Stephen Miller, President & Group CEO of ST Telemedia. Discussed the company's plans to expand data centres in the country and explored potential collaboration to boost India's AI readiness. Also, spoke about advancements in green technology for developing sustainable solutions."

The discussion with Miller centred on ST Telemedia's plans to expand its data centers within India. Goyal highlighted the potential for collaboration to bolster India's readiness in artificial intelligence (AI), a sector crucial for the country's future technological landscape.

Earlier today, Goyal also shared insights from a breakfast meeting with several prominent CEOs of Singaporean companies.

Goyal posted on X, "Wonderful meeting CEOs of various Singaporean companies over breakfast. Discussions centered around how these stakeholders having significant investments in India, can grow further while contributing to the journey of achieving PM @NarendraModiji's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

The discussions during this meeting revolved around the future growth of these companies in India, emphasizing their role in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" or Developed India by 2047.

