Union Minister Piyush Goyal hails women's inclusion in workforce, celebrates innovation on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 : As the country marked its 75th Republic Day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in a spirited interaction with innovators and entrepreneurs in the national capital.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, acknowledging the pivotal role of women in India's growth story, Goyal celebrated the 'nari shakti' exposition at the Republic Day Parade, hailing it as a powerful testament to women-led development.

Goyal underscored the significance of women's inclusion in the formal labour force, emphasizing its potential to significantly boost India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

He expressed delight at more women contributing to the startup ecosystem and generating innovative ideas. Goyal revealed that 20 of the unicorns in India are led by women, and there has been a notable increase in women patent holders, read the press release.

The Indian Patent Office has granted a remarkable 75,000 patents in the last 10 months, showcasing India's prowess in innovation and rapid growth.

Highlighting efforts to improve the ease of doing business, Goyal shared that 40,000 compliances across the country have been either eliminated or simplified to ease the burden on entrepreneurs, read the press release.

He emphasized the reduction of criminalization of laws related to businesses in India, aiming for a trust-based governance atmosphere conducive to business operations.

Goyal applauded the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), recognizing its pivotal role in empowering entrepreneurs to be self-reliant and contribute to the country's growth story.

He credited PMJDY for propelling India from the 'fragile five' to being the fifth-largest economy globally, read the release.

Goyal expressed confidence in the youth, particularly women, playing a collective role in making India corruption-free and envisioning India's economy reaching thirty-five trillion dollars.

With optimism, Goyal shared insights into India's economic trajectory, emphasizing that the launch of the 'Lakhpati Didi Scheme' positions the country for rapid growth, with entrepreneurs and innovators leading the way.

He urged startups and innovators to contribute to India's innovation-led growth story as the nation marches towards its 100th year of Independence, aspiring to be a developed nation by 2047.

In the background of the government's commitment to fostering innovation, startups, and investments, the Startup India initiative has played a crucial role, read the release.

Recognized startups, now numbering over 1,17,000 across all states and Union Territories, have created more than 12 lakh jobs.

Legislative reforms, modernizing IP laws, streamlining administrative processes, and incentivizing innovation capacity in academic institutions have been at the forefront of the government's efforts.

